South African starlet Sithole makes Primeira Liga debut for Belenenses after beating coronavirus

The towering midfielder is ecstatic following his maiden professional match for the team nicknamed the Blues From Restelo

youth international Sphephelo Sithole is delighted after making his debut in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for CF Os Belenenses.

The 21-year-old midfielder played his first competitive match for the Blues From Restelo as they fought back to hold Braga to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Sithole was introduced in the 76th minute with his side trailing 1-0 at Estadio Municipal de Braga and the equalizing goal was netted by Mateo Casierra four minutes later.

Belenenses also had South African defender-come-midfielder Thibang Phete on the pitch as they claimed a point against their much-fancied hosts.

His countryman Sithole became the first South African footballer to test positive for the coronavirus two months ago.

However, the lanky player has since recovered from the deadly virus which has caused significant disruption to the worldwide sporting calendar.

Sithole took to social media to express his delight at making his professional debut and he is already looking forward to their next match which is against Gil Vicente on Sunday, July 19.

"I'm very happy to have made my professional debut and for helping the team to earn a point in the match. Now let's move on to the next game," Sithole wrote on his official Twitter account.

Belenenses are currently placed 14th on Primeira Liga log - two points above the relegation zone and they will be looking to win their last two games in order to retain their status in 's top-flight league.

Sithole was nurtured in the KwaZulu-Natal Academy before he moved to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon's academy in 2017.

The promising midfielder, who has played for the South Africa under-17 and under-20 national teams, also had a spell with Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes' Under-23 side.

He was snapped up by Belenenses at the beginning of the current season and he has now played his maiden game for the Blues From Restelo first team.