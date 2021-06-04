South African referee Gomes to officiate crucial Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca matches

The country's top official has been appointed to take charge of matches involving some of Africa's most prominent sides

South African match referee Victor Gomes is set to officiate two big Caf inter-club matches involving African giants Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca later this month.

The 38-year-old, who is one of the top match officials on the continent, will be in charge of the Caf Champions League match between Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis and Al Ahly of Egypt match on June 19.

His compatriot Zakhele Siwela will serve as one the assistant referees in the semi-final first-leg encounter which is set to take place at Stade Olympique de Rades in the Tunisian city of Rades.

The duo will then work together as the Video Assistant Referees in the Caf Confederations Cup match between Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca and Pyramids of Egypt at 30 June Air Defence Stadium in the Egyptian capital city, Cairo on June 27.

The South African Football Association confirmed the duo's assignments on Friday.

"Leading referee Victor Gomes will have his hands full in the coming weeks when he fulfills his latest Confederation of African Football (Caf) assignments," a statement read.

"Gomes continues to shine in the refereeing space of international football and has been earmarked to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan."

Siwela is also one of the top assistant referees in Africa having officiated at the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia.

He was the sixth South African to officiate at the world’s foremost sporting event - following in the footsteps of the likes of Jerome Damon and Enock Molefe, who have had the privilege of officiating on the biggest stage.

While Gomes is set to become only the second South African referee to be appointed for the Olympic Games after Damon’s appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 2017/18 PSL Referee of the Season will be heading to Japan next month for the 2020 Olympic Games.