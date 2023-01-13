Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris beliebes South Africa has few players in European leagues because the current generation lacks ambition.

Morris is not impressed by current South African players’ mentality

Ex-Bafana defender thinks PSL stars are afraid of testing themselves

South Africa has only one player in Europe’s five major leagues

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Panathinaikos and Racing Santander centre-back Morris has accused the current crop of South African players of being too comfortable playing at home, unlike in previous years when he was playing.

Morris thinks this is down to the fear of testing themselves abroad with many afraid of even starting in lower leagues, contributing to the low number of players from the country currently playing in Europe’s major leagues.

South Africa have close to 50 players in Europe but a big number feature in the lower leagues with only Strasbourg’s Lebo Mothiba playing in one of the five major leagues, and Morris thinks the status quo will not change unless the players get out of their comfort zones.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "The mentality of the players [isn't good],” Morris said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw as quoted by Sowetan Live.

“Currently, everybody is comfortable in South Africa. Players nowadays don't want to set their goals higher.

"I mean, if I look back at our generation, we used to aim for big things and we didn't want to play in SA, we wanted to play in Europe against the best in the world. Those were dreams we put for ourselves and we achieved those dreams. Nowadays, there's too much comfortability.

"They [today's generation] don't want to challenge themselves and don't want to put themselves in a shopping window, whether it's a simple small country in Europe, where you put yourself in the window and you can be exposed and get a chance to a bigger club.

“Like, I mean, I played in Greece for a small team and I got snatched by one of the big teams in Greece and I ended up in La Liga [in Spain] after that, so it's all about what you want and do for yourself at the end of the day.

"You are earning a couple of hundred thousand [rand] and you just think you don't need to go for more. Sometimes, the amount of salary you can get here is the same as what you can get in small European leagues but it's about challenging yourself to be seen by the rest of Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just a handful of foreign-based players make it to Bafana Bafana’s team for various assignments with Percy Tau, one of South Africa’s biggest names, now playing in Egypt after failing to make the grade in Europe.

The lack of players with ‘European experience’ has also been cited as one of the reasons the national team struggles against the likes of Ghana and Morocco who are loaded with stars who ply their trade in Europe’s major leagues.

WHAT’S NEXT? Morris’ sentiments are likely to draw mixed reactions from a number of South African football stakeholders.