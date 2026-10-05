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Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

South African international Sipho Mbule reveals how Rhulani Mokwena influenced his Orlando Pirates decision amid Kaizer Chiefs' interest - 'An opportunity for him to make a comeback'

Premier Soccer League
S. Mbule
Orlando Pirates
R. Mokwena
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Pyramids FC
South Africa

The 28-year-old midfielder has now spoken about the interest he received from Mzansi's two biggest clubs. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has explained why he ultimately chose the black and white of Buccaneers over the Glamour Boys, offering insight into what shaped his decision at the time.

Sipho Mbule has explained the role played by now Pyramids head coach Rhulani Mokwena in his decision-making during a key stage of his career. As his time with the Brazilians came to an end in 2025, the midfielder had to consider his next move with interest from several clubs in the South African top flight.

The 28-year-old playmaker confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs were among the clubs interested in his services, with Naturena emerging as a possible destination.

Speaking in the Giants documentary, Mbule explained the situation he faced as a free agent and the factors he had to consider before deciding on signing for Orlando Pirates.

"Firstly, my contract with Sundowns ended. There's other teams that also wanted to sign me. Even Chiefs approached me. The people and coaches that I spoke to, like coach Rhulani told me that the best team to join is Pirates because I think there was an opportunity for him to make a comeback [to the team]," said Mbule.

Mbule’s went on to be part of the Bucs squad that secured a treble, although his opportunities on the field were limited during his time at the club.

His single season contract expired, allowing the midfielder to pursue a fresh challenge abroad, joining Zakho SC.



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