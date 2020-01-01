South African freestyle football top-four round-up

Looking back at how the country's finest freestyle footballers performed in the semis

The past week saw four of the country's finest freestyle footballers battle it out for a spot in the grand finale of the 2020 South African Freestyle Football Championships.

Cape Town duo Emilio Nahamuja and Kyle Rinquest were joined in the semi-finals by former champion Rishaad Ebrahim (2018) and defending champion Sipho “Six” Busakwe.

Ebrahim faced Nahamuja while Busakwe took on Rinquest in the other semi-final.

In deciding the two progressing contestants, judge and renowned freestyler Kunal Rathi said, "At this stage of the tournament, all participants repeat most of the tricks with some new variations and combinations to deliver a high-performance level."

"And I always select a winner who showcases their own style and can present themselves in the best way possible.

"Originality for me is either doing original self-created moves or showcasing yourself with a unique and presentable style."

Out of a score of 90, Nahamuja was ranked the highest, 77, and was followed by Busakwe (76) in second place. The two will square off in what will be a repeat of the 2019 final.

Ebrahim finished third 74/90 while Rinquest finished fourth with a score of 73/90.

