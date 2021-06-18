South African Freestyle Champs 2021 finalists revealed
After a month of intense competition, 16 athletes from nine provinces convened and battled one on one for bragging rights as the country's best overall freestyle football player and official Champion of the 2021 South African Freestyle Football Championships.
The judges have revealed Jabu Mdaka and Rishaad Ebrahim as the two finalists of the ongoing South African Freestyle Football Championships 2021.
The duo overcame Sello Mofoko and Siyabonga Kubheka respectively and are set to square off in the final of the ongoing event.
2018 champion Ebrahim is back in the final after he was eliminated in the semis last year while Mdaka is in search of his first national honours.
