South African Freestyle Champs 2020 finalists revealed

The Gauteng and Western Cape contestants will square off once more for top honours in freestyle football

The judges have revealed Emilio Nahamuja and Sipho Busakwe as the two finalists of the ongoing South African Freestyle Championships 2020.

The duo overcame Rishaad Ebrahim and Kyle Rinquest respectively and are set to square off in the final of the ongoing virtual event.

Gauteng native, Busakwe is the competitions defending champion and will be up against a familiar foe, Cape Town's Nahamuja who is looking for his first national honours.

In the criterion used by the judges to choose the most creative and vibrant participant, Ashley Mkhize, the Head of Freestyle for Southern Africa emphasized style, originality and difficulty.

"For the Top 8, one of the criteria is the time has been moved to 50-60 seconds and harder tricks were needed," revealed Mkhize.

"Secondly we focused more on difficulty, originality and style. We want the guys to dig deep and bring out their best.

"We are trying to bring out the best in the freestylers and see the depth of their skills and see how far they can elevate their skills.

"We are trying to get the champion for after all."

Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.