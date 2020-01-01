South African Freestyle Championship 2020: Show your Tricks

The South African Freestyle Championship is coming to Goal South Africa for the first time

Following in the footsteps of the World Championships and the African Championships, the annual Championship, which kicks off on the 20th of July, will be held online to counter the impact of the Covid-19 virus. The event is hosted by the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) who have partnered with Goal in to determine this year’s South African Freestyle Champion.

There are over R11,000 worth of prizes and vouchers from Hi-Tec to be won and, of course, the bragging rights and opportunities that come with being the South African Freestyle Champion 2020.

South African freestylers will be able to enter the competition through their own social media accounts using the hashtags #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA and showcase their talents and skills. The judging panel includes Asian Pacific champion Ibuki Yoshida and four-time Finnish Champion Alexander Wessberg.

Goal Africa’s Managing Editor Steve Blues said: “Freestyle football is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports and a great fit with Goal. The innovation, style and creativity that defines a champion freestyler are exactly the characteristics we value here at Goal.”

“I can’t wait to see what the South African freestyle community has to offer,” he added.

The tournament is open to all ages and genders. Under-18's are required to get written consent from their parents/guardians. One can enter the championship by posting their videos which are no shorter than 40 seconds and no longer than 60 seconds on their own Facebook or Instagram account using the hashtags: #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA

From the top 16, videos are submitted to the WFFA on Whatsapp and winners will be announced on Goal and WFFA platforms.

Click here for more information on how to enter and the terms and conditions.