South African Freestyle Championship 2020: How to Enter

Freestylers, jugglers, and anyone who knows how to create magic with a football? Enter this year's SA Freestyle Championship!

Enter the South African Freestyle Championship 2020 by posting your 40-60 second freestyle videos to your own Facebook or Instagram account using the hashtags: #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA.

The entry period starts on the 20th July and ends at 23:59 on 24th July 2020.

The tournament is open to South African citizens only, irrespective of age or gender.

More teams

Entrants will be judged on the following criteria:

Difficulty - Technical difficulty of the tricks and combinations,

All-round performance - General ability to perform all parts of sport the best way possible,

Originality - Performing with individual style, creativity and variety,

Flow - Ability to move the ball around the body without hesitation,

Style - How good looking the tricks are being performed,

Dynamics - Strength and speed of movements,

Control - The way the whole performance with the ball is controlled, and

Mistakes - Dropping the ball or creating a mistake.

Winners stand to win:

1st place (R2 500 Hitec Voucher + R2 500 cash)

2nd place (R1 500 Hitec Voucher + R1 500 cash)

3rd Place (R1 000 Hitec Voucher + R1 000 cash)

4th Place (R1 000 Cash)

Terms and Conditions Apply.