South African Freestyle Championship 2020: How to Enter
Enter the South African Freestyle Championship 2020 by posting your 40-60 second freestyle videos to your own Facebook or Instagram account using the hashtags: #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA.
The entry period starts on the 20th July and ends at 23:59 on 24th July 2020.
The tournament is open to South African citizens only, irrespective of age or gender.
Entrants will be judged on the following criteria:
Difficulty - Technical difficulty of the tricks and combinations,
All-round performance - General ability to perform all parts of sport the best way possible,
Originality - Performing with individual style, creativity and variety,
Flow - Ability to move the ball around the body without hesitation,
Style - How good looking the tricks are being performed,
Dynamics - Strength and speed of movements,
Control - The way the whole performance with the ball is controlled, and
Mistakes - Dropping the ball or creating a mistake.
Winners stand to win:
1st place (R2 500 Hitec Voucher + R2 500 cash)
2nd place (R1 500 Hitec Voucher + R1 500 cash)
3rd Place (R1 000 Hitec Voucher + R1 000 cash)
4th Place (R1 000 Cash)