South African Freestyle Championship 2020: How to Enter

Last updated
SA Freestyle Champs 2019
WFFA
Freestylers, jugglers, and anyone who knows how to create magic with a football? Enter this year's SA Freestyle Championship!

Enter the South African Freestyle Championship 2020 by posting your 40-60 second freestyle videos to your own Facebook or Instagram account using the hashtags:  #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA. 

The entry period starts on the 20th July and ends at 23:59 on 24th July 2020. 

The tournament is open to South African citizens only, irrespective of age or gender. 

    Entrants will be judged on the following criteria:

    Difficulty - Technical difficulty of the tricks and combinations,
    All-round performance - General ability to perform all parts of sport the best way possible,
    Originality - Performing with individual style, creativity and variety,
    Flow - Ability to move the ball around the body without hesitation,
    Style - How good looking the tricks are being performed,
    Dynamics - Strength and speed of movements,
    Control - The way the whole performance with the ball is controlled, and
    Mistakes - Dropping the ball or creating a mistake.

    Winners stand to win: 

    1st place (R2 500 Hitec Voucher + R2 500 cash)
    2nd place (R1 500 Hitec Voucher + R1 500 cash)
    3rd Place (R1 000 Hitec Voucher + R1 000 cash)
    4th Place (R1 000 Cash)

    Terms and Conditions Apply. 

