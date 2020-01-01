South African footballers steal the limelight with big European moves

Two of SA's football talents have earned huge deals abroad and they will hope to impress their new clubs

With the domestic transfer window closing on Friday, January 31, South African footballers are also making moves abroad.

On Thursday, SA-born utility player Thibang Phete left Portuguese side Famalicao for rivals Belenenses.

The 25-year-old made a name for himself at Vitoria Setubal where he spent four years before moving to Famalicao at the start of the current season.

Cafú Phete é reforço até 2022 🔝



Um poderoso jogador de 25 anos e 1,87cm que tanto pode jogar no meio campo como na defesa 💪🏼 Bem-Vindo Cafú 👏🏼 #TorresdeBelem #LigaNOS #Futebol #Portugal pic.twitter.com/v1bMUX34E2 — Belenenses Futebol, SAD (@OsBelenensesSAD) January 30, 2020

The Stars of Africa product links up with fellow South African player Sphelelo Sithole who has been with Belenenses for some time.

Phete's move comes three days after another South African footballer in Kgaogelo Chauke was offered a professional contract by Premier League side .

Chauke (17) signed a two-year deal with Southampton, joining them from the club's development.