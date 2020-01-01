South African footballers steal the limelight with big European moves
With the domestic transfer window closing on Friday, January 31, South African footballers are also making moves abroad.
On Thursday, SA-born utility player Thibang Phete left Portuguese side Famalicao for rivals Belenenses.
The 25-year-old made a name for himself at Vitoria Setubal where he spent four years before moving to Famalicao at the start of the current season.
Cafú Phete é reforço até 2022 🔝— Belenenses Futebol, SAD (@OsBelenensesSAD) January 30, 2020
Um poderoso jogador de 25 anos e 1,87cm que tanto pode jogar no meio campo como na defesa 💪🏼 Bem-Vindo Cafú 👏🏼 #TorresdeBelem #LigaNOS #Futebol #Portugal pic.twitter.com/v1bMUX34E2
The Stars of Africa product links up with fellow South African player Sphelelo Sithole who has been with Belenenses for some time.
Phete's move comes three days after another South African footballer in Kgaogelo Chauke was offered a professional contract by Premier League side Southampton.
Chauke (17) signed a two-year deal with Southampton, joining them from the club's development.
💫 RISING STAR 💫#SaintsFC is pleased to announce that young midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke has signed his first professional contract:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 27, 2020