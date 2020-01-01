South African football stars share their 2020 New Year wishes

We expected these social media posts to come in a little later after all the parties on Tuesday night

After waking up on Wednesday morning into the New Year, 2020 we find media spokesman Vina Maphoa back at it.

Maphosa is one of the most dedicated trainers, working out and constantly sharing his photos and videos on social media.

This is a hard-working exerciser who won't stop even on New Year's Day. Maphosa is right back at it. He is also providing New Year's wisdom, which he calls '''Vinaism''.

We provide you with a solid collection of all the best New Year wishes from stars and South Africans abroad with the likes of Steve Komphela, Rhulani Mokwena, Milutin Sredojevic (who recalls his time at ), Itumeleng Khune, Dean Furman, Aubrey Ngoma, Happy Jele and Bongani Zungu - all chipping in for the celebrations.

These are 's early birds on New Year's Day.

Happy New Year! May you condemn and abandon the 2019 burdens, compliment and embrace the 2020 blessings. We could not have come this far had it not been of persistence. We can go even further with more belief and conviction.

Never Give Up On Yourself! — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) January 1, 2020

Don’t let someone’s opinion of you be your reality!

Vinaism pic.twitter.com/uLJ9HY90D7 — Vina (@alfavina) January 1, 2020

Looking forward to the next 10 years. Happy New Year 🎈🎊 everyone.



The beginning of The end

the decade of the decade pic.twitter.com/M852bQ2yo4 — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 31, 2019

Start of decade 2010 (StGeorge+Hilal)

End of decade 2019

(Orlando Pirates+ )

Honest gratitude to u great people we worked together to make milions of supporters happy..

Flying high on the wings of confidence to do better in new decade we just entered

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 pic.twitter.com/068x3UsbbC — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) December 31, 2019

Happy New year Y’all lets forget about all 2019 challenges,ups & downs and look forward to a positive 2020.I wish everyone a successful year https://t.co/ejkQiOa41w love❤️ — KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) December 31, 2019

Happy New Year to you all, wishing you a 2020 filled with lots of blessings 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lI9A4a1Whr — Aubrey Ngoma (@aubreyngoma11) December 31, 2019

It’s been a year of awesome achievements Amakhosi Family. Thank you to all of you for making it special. Your voice, your presence and your LOVE, make it all more worth coming back to spend another 365 days and more with you! Happy New Year Amakhosi. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Z3DFH5CDQd — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 1, 2020

Azishe Madoda - 2020 Sesfikile pic.twitter.com/IL4UUyKX7c — Vina (@alfavina) January 1, 2020

@mapensela11 this was the best day of year for me...Thanx man for being who you are,stay Humble👊🏿i personally like you man🤝🤝...looking forward to see you again next year #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/vN6aep99DT — mthandazo sigwili (@sigwili4) December 31, 2019

Happy new year everyone 🎊🎈 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) January 1, 2020

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year 🎉



Here’s to another decade of tackles and trophies! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ovpdg8PArI — Dean Furman (@de4no22) December 31, 2019

I’m looking for a husband in 2020 guys...start sending the CV’s I will seriously be reviewing them😂😅🤣 I’ve decided it’s time now👀 — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) December 31, 2019

Never give up on yourself... you’re all you’ve got. So be proud of yourself no matter what they say, what they do or who they turn against you. That’s what we should carry into the new year 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pFIs12yl3f — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 31, 2019

Thy will be done in 2020 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) January 1, 2020

went to the optometrist, they said that our vision is great for the year in fact they said our vision 20/20 🥳😝



Thank you to all our fans and family for all the support and wonderful memories, lets make 2020 a year 2 remember.



HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL🥰#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/CO3ob3LgPI — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) December 31, 2019

Just an ordinary boy who kept believing and never lost hope✨God rewards patience.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/54GcoY7sPe — thabiso monyane (@ThabisoJames_34) December 31, 2019