South African football stars share their 2020 New Year wishes

We expected these social media posts to come in a little later after all the parties on Tuesday night

After waking up on Wednesday morning into the New Year, 2020 we find Kaizer Chiefs media spokesman Vina Maphoa back at it.

Maphosa is one of the most dedicated trainers, working out and constantly sharing his photos and videos on social media.

This is a hard-working exerciser who won't stop even on New Year's Day. Maphosa is right back at it. He is also providing New Year's wisdom, which he calls '''Vinaism''.

We provide you with a solid collection of all the best New Year wishes from PSL stars and South Africans abroad with the likes of Steve Komphela, Rhulani Mokwena, Milutin Sredojevic (who recalls his time at Orlando Pirates), Itumeleng Khune, Dean Furman, Aubrey Ngoma, Happy Jele and Bongani Zungu - all chipping in for the celebrations.

These are South Africa's early birds on New Year's Day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

