South African football rocked by allegations of players betting against their own club - 'We have to do investigations'

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A major scandal has emerged in South African football following allegations that Leicesterford City players have been betting against their own team in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. The club’s hierarchy has confirmed that a formal investigation is required to address claims that disgruntled squad members pooled funds to profit from the side's poor run of form.

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Allegations of sabotage surface

The South African football landscape is dealing with a developing crisis as a Motsepe Foundation Championship side faces shocking claims regarding the integrity of its squad.

The timing of these allegations is particularly sensitive given the club's recent struggles in the league. Leicesterford City have endured a miserable run of form, suffering three consecutive defeats that have left supporters and management alike searching for answers. The most recent setback was a comprehensive 3-0 loss at the hands of Lerumo Lions at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last Saturday. While defeats are part of the game, the nature of these losses has prompted deeper scrutiny into whether internal factors are influencing the outcomes of their fixtures.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated to KickOff that the disgruntled players involved may have been pooling significant sums of money - amounting to thousands of rands - to wager against the club. While the claims remain unverified at this stage, the seriousness of the accusation has forced the club's leadership to address the matter publicly and initiate a process to uncover the truth behind these damaging reports.

Club leadership confirms formal probe

In response to the growing noise surrounding the squad, Leicesterford City representative, Tswaledi Kgaphola, has addressed the situation. Kgaphola admitted that the rumors had reached the ears of the executive team and that they were not prepared to dismiss the claims without a thorough examination of the facts. He indicated that he would be visiting the club's administrative offices to verify the status of the situation, amid suggestions that internal disciplinary hearings may already be in the early stages of preparation following the weekend's match.

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“As we speak, I’m going to verify at the office. I heard the rumour as well. We just played on Saturday, and since then we have not had any hearing or processes,” Kgaphola told KickOff. His comments reflect a cautious but firm approach to a situation that could have massive legal and sporting ramifications. The club official was quick to point out that ignorance is no excuse for such behaviour, as every professional in the squad is briefed on the strict regulations governing gambling in football.

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“The players are aware what to do, what not to do. Every season they get reminded that they are not supposed to bet. So, if indeed they’ve done it, they did it knowingly that they should not do it," Kgaphola added. This suggests that if the allegations are proven to be true, the players involved will face severe consequences, as they would have breached well-established rules that are communicated to them at the start of every new campaign.

Financial context and potential fallout

The investigation is set to be a delicate process for the club, as they look to maintain squad unity while pursuing the truth. Kgaphola expressed concern that jumping to conclusions could be just as damaging as the alleged betting itself. He warned that if the rumours prove to be false, the resulting friction could tear the dressing room apart. However, he maintained that the severity of the claims means they cannot be brushed under the carpet. “We cannot ignore those rumours, we have to do investigations. What if it’s not true? We end up fighting among ourselves, causing divisions in the team. But definitely, we have to check who is involved and who is not and take it from there,” he explained.

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Adding another layer of complexity to the story is the reported financial situation at Leicesterford City where reports emerged in July 2026 that the players had gone two months without payment.

As the Motsepe Foundation Championship continues, the focus will remain firmly on Leicesterford City's internal proceedings. The league and national football authorities will likely be monitoring the situation closely, as any confirmed betting by players against their own team would represent a major breach of sporting integrity. For now, the club must balance the need for a transparent investigation with the need to improve their results on the pitch and climb away from the lower reaches of the table. The outcome of these inquiries will likely dictate the future of several players and the reputation of the club itself.