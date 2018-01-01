South African football referee Eketsang Setloboko passes away in a car accident

The South African football fraternity is mourning the passing away of referee Setloboko, who had been officiating in the PSL since 2015

The South African Football Association (Safa) has lost one of its match officials in a car accident.

Referee Eketsang Setloboko lost his life in a tragic car accident on Friday night, the country's FA said on Saturday morning.

According to Safa, Setloboko was on his way from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape when the accident happened.

Setloboko was recently in charge of the Soweto Derby match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Setloboko was an up and coming referee who started officiating in the PSL three years ago after working in the lower divisions of South African football for years prior.

In October 2017, South African football lost one of its iconic match official in Ian McLeod, who made a name for himself as a no-nonsense referee in the 90s.

Goal would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Setloboko during this difficult period.

Safa is expected to announce the funeral arrangements of Setloboko in due course.