SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler insists Bafana Bafana's poor fortunes are owing to a lack of development structures in South Africa.

Bafana have been struggling internationally

Strikers blamed for lack of goals

Veteran forward identifies reasons for situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Grobler has defended regular criticism geared toward strikers for a failure to score regularly for the national team.

The SuperSport United striker insists South Africa have not been doing what is needed in terms of setting up effective development structures to prepare the talent in the country.

He further suggests the strikers are in the limelight since there is no specific measure set for players in other departments.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have been asked many times regarding strikers in South Africa but if we are completely honest, I think South African football as a whole has not been up to standard," Grobler told Kick Off.

"If we are completely honest, the lack of development in South Africa for many years is showing now. Today, how many clubs have got really good academies? Go and look at it.

"There is a big amount of pressure put on strikers because it is easy to judge them because there are no goals, but I feel in all different departments we are not up to standard.

"We could be far better than what we are with the right development structures... Players in other departments don't get judged because there are no particular criteria that other players get judged on.

"With the amount of talent in the country, we should be far ahead in terms of our football."

Backpagepix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 1996, South Africa were crowned continental after defeating Tunisia 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Two years later, they were - once again - in the last hurdle but lost 2-0 against Egypt. Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup that was held in France the same year.

However, as time went by, the quality has gone down and Bafana have struggled to regularly feature in the Afcon. They also missed the recently concluded World Cup held in Qatar, and have last qualified way back in 2002.

AND WHAT IS MORE: In June this year, South Africa coach Hugo Broos took a swipe at the quality of South African players and the competitive level of the Premier Soccer League.

"But I think it’s time now to face the real problem. What is the real problem in South Africa? The real problem of South Africa is that we don’t have those quality players," he said.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Broos hopes to help the team qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.