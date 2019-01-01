Maritzburg United v Mamelodi Sundowns

South African football fans joke about the stolen Telkom Knockout Cup final trophy

Comments()
Backpagepix
As usual we take a look at the anticipation to the big game, but what is unusual is the unexpected social media discussion before the final

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Instead of talking about the tactics and the upcoming battle on the field, social media was flooded with comments on the strange event which happened on Friday.

This is when a Quantum Toyota vehicle was stolen, carrying a Telkom Knockout Cup trophy and dozens of tickets. Though, this was reportedly a replica of the actual trophy.

Editors' Picks

This particular stolen trophy was used for promoting the competition but is not the same award which will be presented to the players at the end of the final.

This didn't stop the fans making a number of jokes about the bizarre circumstances which led to the terrible crime. The supporters began their banter discussing which fans stole the trophy, with the two groups of suspects allegedly being Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans.

Without any proof, you can look at the reaction to see which set of fans seemed to be most responsible, according to an online poll. This is the so-called evidence, to at least Sundowns fans.

Most neutrals are hoping this is a sign that we are in store for a dramatic final on Saturday. Some fans are even discussing the match itself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close