South African football fans joke about the stolen Telkom Knockout Cup final trophy

As usual we take a look at the anticipation to the big game, but what is unusual is the unexpected social media discussion before the final

take on in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Instead of talking about the tactics and the upcoming battle on the field, social media was flooded with comments on the strange event which happened on Friday.

This is when a Quantum Toyota vehicle was stolen, carrying a Telkom Knockout Cup trophy and dozens of tickets. Though, this was reportedly a replica of the actual trophy.

This particular stolen trophy was used for promoting the competition but is not the same award which will be presented to the players at the end of the final.

This didn't stop the fans making a number of jokes about the bizarre circumstances which led to the terrible crime. The supporters began their banter discussing which fans stole the trophy, with the two groups of suspects allegedly being and fans.

Without any proof, you can look at the reaction to see which set of fans seemed to be most responsible, according to an online poll. This is the so-called evidence, to at least Sundowns fans.

Most neutrals are hoping this is a sign that we are in store for a dramatic final on Saturday. Some fans are even discussing the match itself.

🚨Telkom knockout cup was stolen 🚨



In the early hours this morning a Quantum was stolen in Durban which was later discovered that it was transporting #TelkomKnockout trophy and tickets but was later found abandoned pic.twitter.com/fk2SAQxR15 — uGxabhashe 🦁 (@Ntethehxulu) December 13, 2019

WE ALL KNOW WHICH FANS STOLE THE #TelkomKnockout CUP.... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UI3BH2BuFL — Lunga (Protagonist) (@LungProtagonist) December 13, 2019

Telkom Cup trophy 🏆 stolen this morning has been recovered at a tarven eNtuzuma being used to drink beer. #TelkomKnockout — busani ngcaweni (@busani_ngcaweni) December 13, 2019

#TelkomKnockout lol Durban koda yin?🤣🤣🤣🤣 can you imagine a cupless Final🤣🤣🤣, so istory sithi a quantum which had a Telkom knockout cup was stolen in durban. pic.twitter.com/9uXvdYGBbB — Samir The Serbian Assassin (@Ayanda30714368) December 13, 2019

Police confirms the #TelkomKnockout trophy has been recovered 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3WfB9qsLuG — Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) December 13, 2019

Just heard on radio that someone had stolen the trophy for tomorrow’s #TelkomKnockout final🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ — Malume 🖤💚❤️ (@bozzie_t) December 13, 2019

Watch Sundowns Win the #TelkomKnockout while Chiefs and Pirates fans laugh at Moses Mabhida not being Full... pic.twitter.com/2jEXg4tGcs — Twinse, Dlamini (@Lwazneka) December 13, 2019

Imagine having to pawn a whole #TelkomKnockout trophy 💀 — Malume 🖤💚❤️ (@bozzie_t) December 13, 2019

I think Rhulani and his fans did this, kuthi they can offer it to Khoza for his Job back but dololo #TelkomKnockout https://t.co/Vu6RMZTqY2 — Sipho Mbonani (@SayYankee) December 13, 2019

Will Maritzburg United become the 10th different team in ten years to lift the #TelkomKnockout Trophy or will Sundowns win it for the 2nd time in five seasons?#TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/YREZaUj0ku — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 9, 2019

This 🏆 story though, LEGENDARY 😂😂😂



I THINK A SIGN OF DRAMA TOMORROW!!!#TelkomKnockout#Lost&FoundTrophy — Luthando Zibeko (@LuthandoZibeko) December 13, 2019

I wonder what those dudes were gonna do with that Telkom Trophy they had stolen if it wasnt found? Maybe start a new local football tournament to unearth new talent in KwaMashu? #TelkomKnockout — Sephiri Mosothoane™ (@SEPHIRI_M) December 13, 2019

I am still hurtin that @MaritzburgUtd knocked @KaizerChiefs out of the #TelkomKnockout robbed us of a final of the decade... 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Conversations With Myself (@KaMangena) December 13, 2019