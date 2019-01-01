South African football criticises Bafana Bafana's finishing against Sudan

The South African national team took a step in the right direction toward Cameroon 2021

Bafana Bafana beat Sudan 1-0 in their second qualifying game on Sunday afternoon.

After losing to in their first qualifier away from home a few days ago, were desperate to beat Sudan and get their qualification hopes on track.

We take a look at how Bafana legends and current South African players reacted to the performance on social media.

Members of South African football's media and the fans were not impressed by Bafana's finishing and performance against a "weak" visiting side.

We also include positive remarks from supporters, many of whom believed South Africa should've received a penalty late in the game.

attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly was one of the admirers of South Africa's performance against Sudan.

@BafanaBafana on arrival at Orlando Stadium ahead of their #2021AFCONq against Sudan at 3pm. Catch all the action live on @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/7m6V5qaCeP — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019

This Sudan side is the poorest national team I have seen Bafana play against. The majority of the teams would beat them in SA. Bafana should win easily by many goals. No excuses. #SLLive — Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) November 17, 2019

Making my way to @OrlandoStadium to watch and support the boys 🇿🇦 All the best for your game today @BafanaBafana . — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) November 17, 2019

How did we not score from that close? 😤 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) November 17, 2019

I cannot believe the two chances Mothiba has missed ! Doesnt look like a player who plays in the top league in . #SLLive — Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) November 17, 2019

The boys are in the mood😍🇿🇦 miss this!!! — Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) November 17, 2019

👍🏼 — Alejandro A. Heredia (@AleAHeredia) November 17, 2019

Yoooo at last! 👏🏽⚽️ — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) November 17, 2019

@robertmarawa I now understand what was the fuss all about when it comes to the inclusion of #Mokotjo in the Bafana set up.



The boy is pure class those diagonal passes are something else. pic.twitter.com/3s60LNdR3Q — Sanele Tshabalala (@saneleb16) November 17, 2019

Mothiba’s run his race, and he’s replaced by Erasmus for #Bafana. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 17, 2019

45' GOOOOOAAAAAL for @BafanaBafana by Lebo Phiri, his 1st in Bafana Bafana colours. 1-0#RSASUD — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019

Wooooow so vele Bafana Bafana got conned out of their penalty?



S'yanyelwa la. 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂#AFCON2021Q #AFCON2021 — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) November 17, 2019

Percy Tau for president ❤️❤️😍weldone Bafana Bafana #AFCON2021 — PP (@okamamakhe) November 17, 2019

A much welcome win but Bafana Bafana is not there yet. Not by a long shot.



There's not a single standout player. Even no Tau wenu lo pic.twitter.com/gEVScwvlQH — King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) November 17, 2019

Bafana Bafana can #burnboycanvoetsek what a disgrace to our football fraternity at large we don't expect such poor performance this is not an Afcon winning team in the near future. #RSASUD — Seripe Magano (@sripson09) November 17, 2019