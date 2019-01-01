South African football criticises Bafana Bafana's finishing against Sudan
Bafana Bafana beat Sudan 1-0 in their second Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Sunday afternoon.
After losing to Ghana in their first qualifier away from home a few days ago, South Africa were desperate to beat Sudan and get their qualification hopes on track.
We take a look at how Bafana legends and current South African players reacted to the performance on social media.
Members of South African football's media and the fans were not impressed by Bafana's finishing and performance against a "weak" visiting side.
We also include positive remarks from supporters, many of whom believed South Africa should've received a penalty late in the game.
Montpellier attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly was one of the admirers of South Africa's performance against Sudan.
Here we GO! @Erasmus_95 pic.twitter.com/lWo7WE7IlI— Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) November 17, 2019
@BafanaBafana on arrival at Orlando Stadium ahead of their #2021AFCONq against Sudan at 3pm. Catch all the action live on @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/7m6V5qaCeP— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
This Sudan side is the poorest national team I have seen Bafana play against. The majority of the PSL teams would beat them in SA. Bafana should win easily by many goals. No excuses. #SLLive— Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) November 17, 2019
Ten minutes to kick off. #BafanaSudan @Phakaaathi pic.twitter.com/ZfwqhES3vu— Jonty Mark (@jontymark) November 17, 2019
Making my way to @OrlandoStadium to watch and support the boys 🇿🇦 All the best for your game today @BafanaBafana .— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) November 17, 2019
How did we not score from that close? 😤— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) November 17, 2019
I cannot believe the two chances Mothiba has missed ! Doesnt look like a player who plays in the top league in France. #SLLive— Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) November 17, 2019
The boys are in the mood😍🇿🇦 miss this!!!— Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) November 17, 2019
Yoooo at last! 👏🏽⚽️— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) November 17, 2019
@robertmarawa I now understand what was the fuss all about when it comes to the inclusion of #Mokotjo in the Bafana set up.— Sanele Tshabalala (@saneleb16) November 17, 2019
The boy is pure class those diagonal passes are something else. pic.twitter.com/3s60LNdR3Q
Mothiba’s run his race, and he’s replaced by Erasmus for #Bafana.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 17, 2019
45' GOOOOOAAAAAL for @BafanaBafana by Lebo Phiri, his 1st in Bafana Bafana colours. 1-0#RSASUD— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2019
Wooooow so vele Bafana Bafana got conned out of their penalty?— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) November 17, 2019
Percy Tau for president ❤️❤️😍weldone Bafana Bafana #AFCON2021— PP (@okamamakhe) November 17, 2019
A much welcome win but Bafana Bafana is not there yet. Not by a long shot.— King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) November 17, 2019
There's not a single standout player. Even no Tau wenu lo pic.twitter.com/gEVScwvlQH
Bafana Bafana can #burnboycanvoetsek what a disgrace to our football fraternity at large we don't expect such poor performance this is not an Afcon winning team in the near future. #RSASUD— Seripe Magano (@sripson09) November 17, 2019
This was the most UNINSPIRING & DULL win by Bafana Bafana— Minister Of Umbhede FM 📻🔥 (@uBonganiMaphela) November 17, 2019
Clear penalty! #AFCON2021Q #Bafana— X M A N (@XmanMnisi) November 17, 2019