Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

South African football criticises Bafana Bafana's finishing against Sudan

The South African national team took a step in the right direction toward Cameroon 2021

Bafana Bafana beat Sudan 1-0 in their second Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Sunday afternoon.

After losing to Ghana in their first qualifier away from home a few days ago, South Africa were desperate to beat Sudan and get their qualification hopes on track.

We take a look at how Bafana legends and current South African players reacted to the performance on social media.

Members of South African football's media and the fans were not impressed by Bafana's finishing and performance against a "weak" visiting side.

We also include positive remarks from supporters, many of whom believed South Africa should've received a penalty late in the game.

Montpellier attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly was one of the admirers of South Africa's performance against Sudan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

