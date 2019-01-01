South African fans react to the Telkom Knockout draw as Kaizer Chiefs travel to Cape Town

Amakhosi fans are the most concerned after the second cup competition of the domestic season performed their official draw on Wednesday

The pick of the Telkom Knockout Cup fixtures sees take on away from home.

Amakhosi fans believe and "got off lightly", as they face Stellenbosch FC and FC, respectively.

You can view the full draw in the Tweets below. On paper, it may seem like an easier draw for Pirates and Sundowns, but they're all clashes against clubs and any team is capable of victory.

Here's how the fans reacted to the draw on social media.

#TKO2019 Draw ⬇️



v

Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

v Black

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu FC

SuperSport United v FC

v

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC

v Bloemfontein pic.twitter.com/ErFSyNcyxH — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) October 9, 2019

Will show them what we are capable of this season ✌️✌️✌️🔥🔥🔥let them come khosination love and peace glamor boy #phezukwabo — vusi (@Vusi32414127) October 9, 2019

Hope we get Khune in time for this game.. — #Back2Brilliance✌ ⚽🗣📸💼 (@macxphonic) October 9, 2019

The Telkom Cup Draw For 2019 Has Been Confirmed.



We are treated to a mouth watering clash with

Cape Town City hosting Kaizer Chiefs. What are your score predictions already?? #TKO2019 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3x9n45od2f — All Love Social (@SpikeyChilli_ZA) October 9, 2019

Cape Town here we come next weekend for the love of my team @KaizerChiefs #limpopo Vs #northwest boys pic.twitter.com/1CaEtr77gL — Butterfly (@Butterf8136) October 9, 2019

#TKO2019 Orlando Pirates is taking this one home pic.twitter.com/LKiE77oh65 — Le Roi (@Mphooo) October 9, 2019

Orlando Pirates trying to win a trophy https://t.co/LPPtOPqhxN — Ndabezitha (@Mjitha) October 9, 2019

Can we please win at least this cup — Walter Thulari (@ThulariWalter) October 9, 2019

@orlandopirates should I tell the supporters you going to lose this game as well or should we surprise them on the day? https://t.co/TfKRalcvJv pic.twitter.com/v4QgHITDu8 — Bra Sthapi (@thapelomoshugi) October 9, 2019

Anything is possible in pirates these days, we might loss or win by luck — PrinceDube (@PrinceKayDube) October 9, 2019

But this one time ntwana came to my room to check out a Sundowns vs I don't know the team (it was Orlando Pirates guys I'm confusing the enemy here) but he was looking all over the room, but me being me I looked at the TV because it's mine pic.twitter.com/HTDr3RQYHF — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) October 9, 2019

Pirates will lose the match — Koo sokxx (@koo_sokxx) October 9, 2019

Orlando Pirates supporter during FIFA break " I miss my team"



Orlando Pirates after FIFA break " when is another FIFA break?"



Football 😂😂😂 — Trevor Dube (@TrevorDube1) October 9, 2019

There's no way in hell that Orlando Pirates is losing to a bunch of wine makers in this #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/xz5flfYIcr — Stadion Orlando (@oncealwaysza) October 9, 2019

Pirates and Sundowns got off lightly #TKOdraw — Manzezulu (@Slindi_ZamaM) October 9, 2019