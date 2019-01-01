South African fans react to the Telkom Knockout draw as Kaizer Chiefs travel to Cape Town
The pick of the Telkom Knockout Cup fixtures sees Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City away from home.
Amakhosi fans believe Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns "got off lightly", as they face Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC, respectively.
You can view the full draw in the Tweets below. On paper, it may seem like an easier draw for Pirates and Sundowns, but they're all clashes against PSL clubs and any team is capable of victory.
Here's how the fans reacted to the draw on social media.
#TKO2019 Draw ⬇️— DISKIFANS (@diskifans) October 9, 2019
Maritzburg United v Bidvest Wits
Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs
Highlands Park v Black Leopards
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu FC
SuperSport United v Baroka FC
Golden Arrows v Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic pic.twitter.com/ErFSyNcyxH
Will show them what we are capable of this season ✌️✌️✌️🔥🔥🔥let them come khosination love and peace glamor boy #phezukwabo— vusi (@Vusi32414127) October 9, 2019
Hope we get Khune in time for this game..— #Back2Brilliance✌ ⚽🗣📸💼 (@macxphonic) October 9, 2019
The Telkom Cup Draw For 2019 Has Been Confirmed.— All Love Social (@SpikeyChilli_ZA) October 9, 2019
We are treated to a mouth watering clash with
Cape Town City hosting Kaizer Chiefs. What are your score predictions already?? #TKO2019 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3x9n45od2f
@KaizerChiefs vs @Masandawana final 👍 https://t.co/0PW56fxTD0— #OGCollenZondo🇿🇦 (@iamCollenZondo) October 9, 2019
Cape Town here we come next weekend for the love of my team @KaizerChiefs #limpopo Vs #northwest boys pic.twitter.com/1CaEtr77gL— Butterfly (@Butterf8136) October 9, 2019
#TKO2019 Orlando Pirates is taking this one home pic.twitter.com/LKiE77oh65— Le Roi (@Mphooo) October 9, 2019
Orlando Pirates trying to win a trophy https://t.co/LPPtOPqhxN— Ndabezitha (@Mjitha) October 9, 2019
Can we please win at least this cup— Walter Thulari (@ThulariWalter) October 9, 2019
@orlandopirates should I tell the supporters you going to lose this game as well or should we surprise them on the day? https://t.co/TfKRalcvJv pic.twitter.com/v4QgHITDu8— Bra Sthapi (@thapelomoshugi) October 9, 2019
#TKO2019 REACTION— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) October 9, 2019
Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC #SSFootball #SSDiski #KickOff #SLLive #PSL #OnceAlways #UpThebucs #OrlandoPirates #ProudlyStellenbosch pic.twitter.com/ZnP2oWCZQZ
Anything is possible in pirates these days, we might loss or win by luck— PrinceDube (@PrinceKayDube) October 9, 2019
But this one time ntwana came to my room to check out a Sundowns vs I don't know the team (it was Orlando Pirates guys I'm confusing the enemy here) but he was looking all over the room, but me being me I looked at the TV because it's mine pic.twitter.com/HTDr3RQYHF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) October 9, 2019
Pirates will lose the match— Koo sokxx (@koo_sokxx) October 9, 2019
Orlando Pirates supporter during FIFA break " I miss my team"— Trevor Dube (@TrevorDube1) October 9, 2019
Orlando Pirates after FIFA break " when is another FIFA break?"
Football 😂😂😂
There's no way in hell that Orlando Pirates is losing to a bunch of wine makers in this #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/xz5flfYIcr— Stadion Orlando (@oncealwaysza) October 9, 2019
We take on @orlandopirates in the #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/SWK18RaW1c— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 9, 2019
Pirates and Sundowns got off lightly #TKOdraw— Manzezulu (@Slindi_ZamaM) October 9, 2019
I wanted Sundowns. No pun— OOM..🙏 (@mobu_ras) October 9, 2019