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South African defender Aden McCarthy has seen his disciplinary troubles deepen following a recent dismissal in European competition. The Sabah FK centre-back, who has been a regular fixture for the club, is now set for a longer spell on the sidelines than initially anticipated.

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UEFA disciplinary panel increases McCarthy suspension

Aden McCarthy is facing a significant setback in his debut European campaign after UEFA officials moved to extend his suspension in the Champions League. The South African defender was sent off during Sabah FK’s 4-1 loss against Norwegian side Viking FK on November 4, an incident that has now drawn further scrutiny from the governing body's disciplinary committee.

While a straight red card typically carries an automatic one-match ban, the severity of the challenge led to a review of the incident. The 22-year-old was originally cautioned with a yellow card in the 77th minute after a collision with Viking forward Peter Christiansen.

UEFA’s official explanation for the increased sanction noted that the defender made heavy contact with the opponent's right leg using his studs, a motion deemed to have endangered the safety of the Viking player. As a result, the governing body has upgraded the punishment to a two-match ban, effectively doubling his time away from the pitch in continental competition.

The news comes as a blow to both the player and his club. McCarthy had established himself as a vital component of the team's defensive unit throughout their opening league-phase fixtures before this disciplinary interruption halted his momentum during a crucial stretch of the season.

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For McCarthy, the timing of the suspension is particularly frustrating given the high-profile nature of the fixtures he is now destined to miss. The South African had been a consistent starter for head coach Valdas Dambrauskas, featuring in all four of Sabah's opening European matches before the red card against Viking forced him out of the rotation.

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Sabah FK to face Barcelona and Villarreal without South African star

The extension of the ban means McCarthy will be a spectator for some of the biggest matches in Sabah’s history. He is officially ruled out of the highly anticipated home clash against Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday, November 25.

In addition to missing the visit of the Catalan giants, McCarthy will also be unavailable for the trip to Spain to face Villarreal on December 8. His absence leaves Dambrauskas with a tactical headache as he prepares to face two of the most potent attacking units in European football without his regular starting centre-back.

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The South African's path back to the Champions League pitch is now clearly defined, but it requires a long wait. Provided there are no further disciplinary setbacks, McCarthy will be eligible to return to the squad for the continental showdown against Napoli, which is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2027.

Until then, the defender will have to focus on domestic duties while his teammates navigate a difficult pair of fixtures against La Liga opposition.