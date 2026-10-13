South African coaching talent drain hurting Premier Soccer League says Manqoba Mngqithi - 'I think the standard is dropping slowly'

The landscape of African football is shifting as South African coaches increasingly look beyond their own borders for new challenges. This trend was recently highlighted during the iconic Kariakoo Derby in Tanzania, where Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Barker faced off in a historic encounter.

Barker managed to guide his Simba side to a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory, snapping Yanga’s period of dominance that had stretched back to 2023. While the match served as a showcase for South African coaching ability abroad, Mngqithi remains worried about what this means for the game back home.

Several high-profile names have recently departed the South African top flight to test themselves elsewhere. Rhulani Mokwena, a multiple league winner, and Barker, who transformed Stellenbosch FC into a major force, are among the most notable exports. Other names include Benni McCarthy, who has taken the reins of the Kenyan national team.

This migration of expertise is viewed by Mngqithi as a double-edged sword. While it enhances the reputation of South African professionals across the continent, it leaves the domestic product vulnerable to a decline in quality.

“What is happening is [not] beneficial to South Africa because when I look at our Premier League now, I think the standard is dropping slowly because they have lost influential coaches in improving the game, but time is the best judge,” Mngqithi told the media.

The former Golden Arrows mentor was candid about the conflicting nature of this trend, admitting that while he and his peers are thriving, the league they left behind may be regressing.

“And from where I am sitting, I think it’s not a very positive thing for South Africa but it’s a very positive thing for South African coaches,” the Yanga boss added.

His comments reflect a growing concern that the financial and professional allure of other African leagues, such as those in Tanzania and North Africa, is becoming too significant for South Africa's best tactical minds to ignore.

The recent short stint of Eric Tinkler at Asante Kotoko in Ghana, before his return to Durban City, further illustrates the fluid nature of the coaching market. As more South African managers find success elsewhere, the pressure will mount on the PSL to retain its top talent.



