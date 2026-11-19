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The former AmaZulu FC coach has officially brought his time in Tanzania to an end after reaching a mutual agreement to depart Yanga. The South African tactician is now set for a return to the Betway Premiership following a successful negotiation with the Natal Rich Boys.

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Dladla heads back to South Africa

In a significant shift within the coaching landscape, Simo Dladla and Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans SC have officially parted ways by mutual consent. The South African coach had arrived in Dar es Salaam back in July to serve as the primary assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi, but his tenure has come to a conclusion following a period of transition at the club.

During his brief stint in East Africa, Dladla demonstrated his capabilities by stepping into the breach as a caretaker manager. Following the dismissal of Mngqithi in October after a stalemate against TRA United, Dladla oversaw two league fixtures with a perfect record.

The move marks a swift return to domestic football for Dladla, who has already agreed to terms for a second spell with Richards Bay. As reported by FARPost, the Natal Rich Boys have moved quickly to secure his services following the exit of Dimitar Pantev.

Rescue mission at the bottom of the Premiership

Dladla arrives at a club in desperate need of a turnaround, as Richards Bay currently occupy the bottom spot in the league standings. The side has managed to collect only three points from their opening nine matches and is currently enduring a dismal 10-game winless streak across all competitions. The board has turned to a man who knows the club's inner workings intimately to prevent a disastrous campaign.

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The appointment carries a sense of nostalgia, as Dladla previously enjoyed a highly successful period with the KZN outfit between 2020 and 2021. During that first spell, he guided the team to a third-place finish in the National First Division, securing a coveted spot in the promotion play-offs.

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The immediate priority for the new manager will be preparing the squad for a tough away fixture against Marumo Gallants on 29 November. The club is hopeful that Dladla’s arrival will provide the necessary psychological boost to spark a survival bid.

Backroom overhaul continues at Young Africans

Dladla’s exit is part of a broader technical reshuffle at Young Africans following the appointment of Fadlu Davids as the new head coach. While there were initial expectations that Dladla might remain at the club under the new regime, Davids has opted to bring in his own trusted lieutenants.

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The departure follows a trend of South African staff members leaving the Tanzanian champions recently. Strength and conditioning expert Tshepang ‘Chyna’ Mokaila departed the club alongside Mngqithi, while performance analyst Thulani Thekiso has also moved on.

Dladla brings a wealth of experience back to the South African top flight, having previously helped Durban City achieve promotion and steering Venda FC through difficult periods. He also famously led Maritzburg United to a fourth-place finish, narrowly missing out on the play-offs by a single point.