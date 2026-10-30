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Rhulani Mokwena PyramidsPyramids
Sinolwetu Tompela
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South African coach Rhulani Mokwena lauded for his 'street-style football' influence at Pyramids - 'The flair and improvisational qualities'

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The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has made a promising start in Egyptian football, with his playing style attracting attention. The Mzansi-born tactician has introduced a flair-based approach that has seen his side maintain a perfect record across all competitions.

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A flawless start

Rhulani Mokwena has hit the ground running in North Africa, recording a staggering 12 wins from his first 12 matches in charge of Pyramids FC. This perfect streak spans across the Egyptian Premier League, the CAF Champions League, and the Egyptian League Cup, marking one of the most dominant starts for a foreign coach in the region's recent history.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has not only delivered results but has done so with a distinct brand of football that has captured the imagination of local pundits.

His immediate impact has validated the club's decision to bring in a coach known for his meticulous preparation and offensive mindset. As Pyramids continue their quest for silverware, the South African’s influence is becoming the talking point of the continent, proving that his success at Sundowns was no fluke and that his methods are highly adaptable across different leagues.

The rise of 'street-style' football

Technical experts in Egypt have begun to dissect the specific elements that make Mokwena’s side so difficult to play against. The consensus points toward a unique blend of structured possession and the raw, improvisational qualities typically found in informal football settings.

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"You can only assume that Rhulani Mokwena will select players based on how well they fit his preferred style of play, particularly those who possess the flair and improvisational qualities associated with street football and freestyle play," technical analyst Abdel Hamid Al-Mahmoudi explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

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'These are players capable'

To execute such a demanding style, Mokwena has relied on a specific group of players who thrive under his creative mandate.

Al-Mahmoudi further noted the importance of certain squad members, stating: "Pyramids have several players who fit that mould, including Ziko, Mohannad Lasheen and Ahmed Qatta. These are players capable of combining well in possession while bringing creativity and spontaneity to the team's attacking play, particularly in the final third."

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Depth and tactical flexibility

While the starting XI has been impressive, the depth of the Pyramids squad provides Mokwena with the luxury of rotation without losing technical quality.

"The squad's depth gives Mokwena room to rotate his players and gradually bring others into the team. He can give them game time now so that they are ready when he needs them later in the season. With the team's results and overall circumstances providing a degree of stability, he has the freedom to experiment with his options without putting himself under unnecessary pressure," Al-Mahmoudi concluded.

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)