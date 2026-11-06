South African coach Fadlu Davids closing in on Young Africans deal to replace Manqoba Mngqithi

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Former Orlando Pirates coach is on the verge of a sensational return to Tanzanian football as he nears an agreement to become the new head coach of Yanga SC. The South African tactician is set to fill the vacancy left by his compatriot Mngqithi, who recently departed the club despite a strong start to the season.

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Fadlu Davids has reportedly agreed to join Young Africans SC to replace Manqoba Mngqithi. Following his previous tenure with rivals Simba, Davids is on the verge of a sensational return to Tanzanian football as he nears an agreement to become the new head coach of Yanga. The South African tactician is set to fill the vacancy left by his compatriot, who recently departed the club despite a strong start to the season.

Back to Dar es Salaam for Davids

According to FARPost, Young Africans have moved swiftly to secure a replacement for the outgoing Mngqithi, reaching an agreement with former Simba SC and Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids. The South African mentor is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days, marking a significant return to the Tanzanian Premier League just over a year after his departure from the country. While other candidates like former TS Galaxy boss Sead Ramovic were linked with the post, the Jangwani giants have ultimately decided on Davids, who has been a free agent since leaving Moroccan giants Raja Athletic Club in June. This move represents a full circle for the club, which had initially held discussions with Davids in July before opting for Mngqithi at that time.

The transition comes at a critical juncture for the defending champions, though questions remain regarding the support staff that will accompany the 43-year-old to Dar es Salaam. Davids brings a wealth of experience from his time as a co-coach at Orlando Pirates and as an assistant under Josef Zinnbauer. His familiarity with the Tanzanian football landscape is seen as a primary asset by the Yanga hierarchy, who are desperate to maintain their domestic dominance while navigating a challenging continental campaign. The club is hoping that his arrival will provide the necessary tactical spark to bridge the gap in the league standings following a stuttering run of form under the previous regime.

Challenging the Kariakoo status quo

Stepping into the Yanga dugout means Davids will find himself on the opposite side of one of Africa’s most intense rivalries. He coached Simba SC between July 2024 and September 2025.