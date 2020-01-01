South African coach Berdien provides update on Yanga SC future

The experienced fitness trainer speaks about his future despite media reports suggesting he will leave Tanzania soon

Yanga (Young Africans) SC fitness trainer and assistant coach Riedoh Berdien says he is still part of the technical team of the Tanzanian giants, and spoke of how the club’s fans are of the friendliest in the game.

Yanga is reportedly searching for a new coach after parting ways with former and Black manager Luc Eymael over allegations of racism in the past few days.

The Cape Town-born coach explained that his future is yet to be decided in the East African country as the club will make a decision on his future, despite media reports suggesting he is on his way out of the side.

“I have not been fired, the club awaits on the new coach then to make the decision whether to continue using my services or not,” Berdien told Goal.

“As you know that’s football. We have to wait for what the club decides.”

After the 60-year-old Belgian manager reportedly lashed out at the club’s supporters, the Banyana Banyana trainer shared his experience at the club, saying the fans have been amazing.

“I have worked all over Africa. So, I am used to the structure and cultures in ,” he added.

"There has been a lot of challenges for sure but in every club there is. The people are extremely friendly and the green and army are the best supporters that I have experienced. I have mentioned this a lot on Twitter.

“There was even a YouTube video about Yanga fans. Their motto is even “be nice be like Yanga.”

Berdien joined the club in January to team up with the former manager in the East African country after the duo previously worked together at Ea Lla Koto in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Although he confirmed he is yet to engage the club’s hierarchy to map out the way forward, Berdien may not struggle to find a new club as he has worked on the African continent as well as in countries such as Trinidad & Tobago.

On the other hand, Goal previously gathered that he once received an offer to join former coach Milutin Sredojevic at in .