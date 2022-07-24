Bafana Bafana vs Banyana Banyana friendly? Broos' side mocked by fans after South Africa Wafcon success
After Banyana Banyana defeated Morocco on Saturday and won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, some South Africa fans have mocked Bafana Bafana for their wanting performances in Africa.
Ellis Desiree’s side lifted their maiden trophy after previously missing out in the 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018 finals, and as fans celebrated the victory, some have made sarcastic comments about Hugo Broos’ side.
Some called for a match between the men’s team against their women’s counterparts as they taunted Bafana.
One fan claimed the senior men’s team has embarrassed South Africa on numerous occasions while many think the women's team is better.
As another said Bafana should be banned, he went further to pick out regions he feels players should be selected from.
Another claimed that Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, who were defeated 2-1 by Banyana Banyana in the Wafcon final, could easily defeat the men’s side.
Others called for more resources to be allocated to Desiree Ellis' side than the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions.
