Bafana Bafana vs Banyana Banyana friendly? Broos' side mocked by fans after South Africa Wafcon success

The women's national team grabbed the attention of the public after the tournament in Morocco, putting the men’s side under fire

After Banyana Banyana defeated Morocco on Saturday and won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, some South Africa fans have mocked Bafana Bafana for their wanting performances in Africa.

Ellis Desiree’s side lifted their maiden trophy after previously missing out in the 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018 finals, and as fans celebrated the victory, some have made sarcastic comments about Hugo Broos’ side.

Some called for a match between the men’s team against their women’s counterparts as they taunted Bafana.

SAFA must make a date for a match between banyana banyana vs bafana bafana,l want to see something 🇿🇦 — Andrew (@Andrew35071158) July 24, 2022

Can’t Banyana Banyana play against Bafana Bafana, who ever wins becomes the national team? 🤔 — Marni (@armaniisawake) July 24, 2022

May we please have a friendly game between Banyana Banyana vs Bafana Bafana I want see something #banyana pic.twitter.com/JgXjo3jUgF — k1GodStan (@nathy_mashele) July 23, 2022

Dear @SAFA_net , please organise a game between Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, we wanna see something.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ih8oV9Hqlg — Ke Mopedi Thwii🇿🇦 (@Sphee_Saw) July 24, 2022

One fan claimed the senior men’s team has embarrassed South Africa on numerous occasions while many think the women's team is better.

Bafana Bafana witnessing Banyana Banyana win #WAFCON2022 after they have embarrassed the country in countless occasions.... pic.twitter.com/9fpI79rtGP — Tebza P the ᴰeeᴶay (@Tebzapthedeejay) July 24, 2022

Where r those bunch of losers called Bafana Bafana(MrMbaks) — Vuli (@Vuli75313633) July 24, 2022

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are enough proof that SA women are better than SA men pic.twitter.com/semO5laM6g — 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖙★彡 (@karabeast_) July 24, 2022

Banyana Banyana is better than Bafana Bafana, those ones are useless. — MR (@kekemashile) July 24, 2022

I have to be honest it feels strange to have a successful national team (Banyana Banyana) I’m even scared to celebrate. My mind can’t fathom it. That’s how horrible Bafana bafana are, we are so used to losing. #BanyanaBanyana #SAFA #KZNANC — BrotherMalcom (@GAMEDETW) July 24, 2022

As another said Bafana should be banned, he went further to pick out regions he feels players should be selected from.

Bafana Bafana Team must be banned Until We find Great Players for the Country ..We Must Stop Looking for players in places like Soweto and Other Gauteng Locations..go in EC, NC,NW, LP and Look for Talent...We tired of these Gauteng People Who Produce Nothing 🚮🚮 — SAMMY (@SAMMY50277422) July 24, 2022

Congratulations to Banyana Banyana on their win last night.

Hope they won't emulate Bafumbler Bafumbler, oh, I meant Bafana Bafana in winning once and become non performers for almost 27 years without another win.

CONGRATULATIONS LADIES AND THE COACH. — Norman Waka Mbhalati (@WakaNorman) July 24, 2022

Another claimed that Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, who were defeated 2-1 by Banyana Banyana in the Wafcon final, could easily defeat the men’s side.

Morocco women team can seriously show Bafana Bafana flames pic.twitter.com/afeJ0U4Xef — Thomas Nene (@ThomasNene5) July 24, 2022

Others called for more resources to be allocated to Desiree Ellis' side than the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Bafana bafana even if they can be promised R100 m.. They will still lose to Madagascar and Seychelles

Banyana banyana deserve more than the bunch of losers.. SAFA must start to recognize quality over quantity#banyana #BafanaBafana #SAFA — Lebs_Laws (@Buti_Lebo) July 24, 2022

Giving Bafana Bafana more money and Banyana Banyana less money is like giving your criminal son a new BMW and giving your straight A student daughter a second hand Bicycle — Swish Major (@swishmajorworld) July 24, 2022

Banyana Banyana is the real national team, We must just redirect all the Bafana Bafana resources to the winning team 🤞🏿🤞🏿 https://t.co/WUVKKoIJMt — Lunno (@lunno88) July 24, 2022