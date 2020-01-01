South Africa vs Zambia: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bafana are looking to hand Chipolopolo their second successive defeat when the two teams clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium

will lock horns with their Southern African rivals Zambia in an international friendly match on Sunday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana are targeting nothing but a victory after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in a friendly match on Thursday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has explained that it is imperative for Bafana to defeat Zambia, before they face Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers next month.

More teams

Bafana will take on a Zambia side which is desperate for a victory after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to in a friendly match on Friday.

Coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has stressed that Chipolopolo need to improve defensively ahead of their clash with South Africa.

Game South Africa vs Zambia Date Sunday, October 11 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SABC TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel SABCsportonline.co.za SABC 1

Squads & Team News

South Africa are likely to be without Lebogang Manyama with the experienced playmaker having missed the match against Namibia due to lower back strain.

However, Ntseki has confirmed that the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau will return to the starting line-up after being rested in midweek.

Bafana will look to Tau as the RSC forward has the ability to inspire the 1996 African champions to a win over Zambia.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo will be without Kabaso Chongo, who captained the team against Kenya and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) did not give specific reasons regarding his absence.

Sredojevic selected a squad made up of mostly Zambia-based players including Napsa Stars duo of Luka Banda and Collins Sikombe.

The 2012 African champions will pin their hopes on Sikombe with the 23-year-old marksman having netted the solitary goal which earned Chipolopolo a win over Kenya.

Match Preview

South Africa are undefeated in their last two matches having secured a win over Sudan, before drawing with Namibia.

Bafana are also enjoying a three-match unbeaten run at home having registered two victories and one draw.

While Zambia are struggling at the moment having lost three of their last four matches against , Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Micho's side is also winless in their last two away games having recorded two successive defeats on the road.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats, Bafana and Chipolopolo have met 21 times since South Africa were re-admitted to Fifa in 1992.

The two teams have met 21 times with Zambia registering seven wins compared to South Africa's six, while eight matches ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for Bafana in a Four-Nation Tournament in Ndola, Zambia in March 2018.