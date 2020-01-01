South Africa vs Namibia: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The two Southern African teams are set to renew their rivalry when they meet in Rustenburg, North West

will return to action against Namibia in an international friendly match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening.

Bafana Bafana have been inactive since November 2019 when they defeated Sudan 1-0 at home in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifier.

Coach Molefi Ntseki is keen to ensure that his side builds momentum heading into next month's two Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Bafana will take on a Namibia side which has also been inactive for the last 11 months having lost 2-0 to Guinea away in their last game which was the 2022 Afcon qualifier.

The Brave Warriors, who are under the guidance of decorated Namibian coach Bobby Samaria, will be looking to return to winning ways by defeating Bafana.

Game South Africa vs Namibia Date Thursday, October 08 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel SABCsportonline.co.za SABC 3

Squads & Team News

South Africa could be without Lebogang Manyama with the midfielder-come-striker having sat out Wednesday's training session due to a lower back strain.

However, Ntseki's side has been boosted by the arrival of their Percy Tau on Wednesday and the influential forward has the ability to single-handedly inspire Bafana to a win over Namibia.

The RSC player grabbed an assist as South Africa defeated Namibia 1-0 in their last meeting between the two teams which was at the 2019 Afcon finals in .

Meanwhile, Namibia will be without one of their key players, Deon Hotto as the new winger is currently rehabilitating an injury.

Samaria is expected to look to Peter Shalulile with the lethal forward having enjoyed a successful 2019/20 season which saw him scoop the Golden Boot award after netting 16 goals.

The new striker will be eager to play an integral role in helping the Brave Warriors stun Bafana and prove that his achievement from the recent PSL season was not a fluke.

Match Preview

South Africa have been inconsistent in their last five matches having recorded three defeats and two victories which came against Mali and Sudan.

Bafana registered defeats against top African teams such as , and .

While the Brave Warriors have also been inconsistent having recorded two defeats against Zambia and Guinea and a win over Chad in their last three matches.

Prior to the three matches, they had registered two successive victories over Eritrea in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

This will be the 10th meeting between South Africa and Namibia across all competitions.

Bafana have the upper hand having registered six wins compared to the Brave Warriors' two, while one match ended in a draw.