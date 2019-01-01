South Africa vs Mali: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bafana are hoping to secure their first-ever win over the Eagles when the two teams clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

will lock horns with Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana will return to the action for the first time since they were eliminated from the 2019 (Afcon) quarter-finals three months ago.

New Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki will be taking charge of his first match and his first task is to ensure the trophy remains in the country.

They will take on a Mali side which was active in the previous Fifa break as they drew 1-1 with in an international friendly last month.

The Eagles, who are under the guidance of Mohamed Magassouba, will be making their maiden appearance in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Game South Africa vs Mali Date Sunday, October 13 Time 3:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SABC 1.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SABC1

Squad & Team News

South Africa's camp has been hit by injuries as Bongani Zungu, Percy Tau and Thamsanqa Mkhize are set to miss the clash with the Eagles.

Former South Africa under-17 head coach Ntseki will now pin Bafana's hopes of securing a win on Bradley Grobler, who has been in top form for SuperSport United this season.

Meanwhile, Magassouba did not include Mali's star striker Moussa Marega of FC in the squad which will face South Africa.

However, the experienced tactician is expected to unleash -based marksman Sekou Koita as Mali look to become the first visitors to win defeat Bafana in the Nelson Mandela Challenge since in 2013.

Match Preview

South Africa will be under pressure to return to winning ways having lost to Nigeria in their last match which was the 2019 Afcon quarter-final clash.

Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by in their last home match which was last year's Nelson Mandela Challenge clash excluding matches and African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.



On the other hand, Mali are winless in their last two matches having lost to in the 2019 Afcon quarter-final match before drawing with Saudi Arabia.

The 1-1 stalemate against Saudi Arabia remains their last match on the road and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

In Head-to-Head stats, South Africa and Mali have met three times.

Mali have recorded one win against South Africa, while two matches ended in a draw.