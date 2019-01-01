South Africa v Sweden: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Banyana Banyana are looking to win the international friendly against Sweden, who are also going to France for the Fifa Women's World Cup

South African women's national team will be in action against Sweden on Tuesday night as they continue to prepare for this year's Fifa Women's World Cup.

Banyana Banyana, as they are affectionately known, come off a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the Winnie Mandela Challenge last weekend.

These high-profile games are part of Safa's vision to get Desiree Ellis' team ready for the global showpiece later this year.

Sweden are one of the powerhouses of women's football in the world, but they are likely to field their fringe players as this is just an international friendly.

But for Ellis, there's no room to field her fringe players although she could give a few of the players who haven't had a chance to showcase their talent an opportunity against Sweden.

Game South Africa v Sweden Date Tuesday, January 22 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS10

Squad & Team News

Janine van Wyk will miss the encounter through injury, and this means that Ellis will have to reshuffle her defence against Sweden.

Noko Matlou, who was converted into a defender years ago, is likely to fill in for the veteran defender.

Ellis will be banking on Thembi Kgatlana, who netted Banyana's consolation goal in the Winne Mandela Challenge, to lead the attack and get the goals for them.

Refiloe Jane is another player who could be very important for this encounter.

Jane has been one of Banyana's outstanding players thus far, and her presence in the attacking third will be crucial.

Potential Banyana XI: Andile Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Linda Motlhalo, Koketso Tlailane, Refiloe Jane, Mamello Makhabane, Thembi Kgatlana, Rhoda Mulaudzi.

Match Preview

This will be the first meeting between South Africa and Sweden, and either side will be looking for victory.

Form-wise, Banyana have won two of their last five games in all competitions while also losing two and drawing once.

Sweden have won four of their last five games in all competitions and lost just once.

Banyana need to keep things tight at the back to be able to stand a chance to beat Sweden, who are an experienced side in the women's football.