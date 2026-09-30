South Africa U23 stars set sights on senior Bafana Bafana call ups - 'It's something everybody here is aspiring to achieve'

The pathway from youth international football to the senior Bafana Bafana squad has rarely looked more promising, thanks to recent comments from head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Speaking to the media ahead of a training session at Clapham High School, Estoril goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe admitted that the prospect of playing under Mosimane is a major talking point among the players.

"When you go there it's going to be difficult, but it's something everybody here is aspiring to achieve, and for me personally I would seriously love that opportunity but you have to work for that opportunity and constantly improve. It's ultimately down to us, but for now we work hard and remain grounded, and we'll see what happens in the future," the 19-year-old told SABC Sport.

Smythe-Lowe is perhaps one of the best-positioned prospects to make the transition, having recently been promoted to the senior squad at Portuguese Primeira Liga side Estoril. His rise has been steady since his standout performances at the COSAFA U20 tournament in 2024, where his clean-sheet record helped secure regional glory for South Africa.

The Ubuntu Football Academy graduate remains a vocal supporter of his peers, specifically highlighting the success of the current Amajita squad who recently defended their COSAFA title.

Discussing his former teammate Takalani Mazhamba, Smythe-Lowe was full of praise for the next crop of talent coming through the ranks.

"He is a really amazing person, a top human being and a top footballer, and congratulations to Amajita and all the incredible players," the goalkeeper noted.

The current Under-23 journey is being overseen by head coach Raymond Mdaka, a figure who provides essential continuity for players who have worked under him at the U20 level. This familiarity is seen as a vital component in South Africa’s quest to qualify for both the upcoming U23 AFCON and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Mdaka, supported by assistant Karabo Mogudi, is tasked with maintaining the momentum generated by the youth teams' recent successes.

For Smythe-Lowe and his teammates, the U23 environment serves as the final proving ground before Mosimane considers them for the senior stage.

The immediate challenge for this aspiring group comes in the form of two international friendlies against Algeria. The double-header in Bloemfontein represents a significant test of their credentials against top-tier continental opposition.

These matches are more than just friendlies; they are an audition for those looking to follow in the footsteps of recent academy graduates who have successfully transitioned to the senior Bafana Bafana ranks.



