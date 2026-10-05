South Africa U23's pass the Algeria test ahead of AFCON Qualifying - 'I think we can battle with them'

South Africa’s preparation for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers received a significant boost this week following a successful two-game series against Algeria.

After securing a convincing 3-1 victory in their first meeting, the young South Africans followed up with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday. The results suggest that the squad is finding its rhythm at exactly the right time, displaying both technical proficiency and a resilient mentality against one of the continent's heavyweights.

Assistant coach Karabo Mogudi was particularly impressed with how the team maintained its identity despite several changes to the starting line-up. The coaching staff opted to rotate the squad to test depth, making six changes for the second encounter.

This rotation did little to disrupt the team's flow, as they remained competitive against an Algerian side that was desperate to avoid a second consecutive defeat on South African soil.

Reflecting on the performance, Mogudi highlighted the structural integrity of the side.

"We made a number of substitutions, well replacements so to speak, changes in the line up and we did not struggle as much as we thought we'll struggle," Mogudi told SABC Sport.

"I think we held firm, the tactical structure of the team was intact and I was happy that we were very, very competitive throughout the game."

The second friendly was a far more combative affair than the first, with the visitors employing an aggressive press and physical tactics to disrupt South Africa's passing game. However, the hosts refused to be intimidated, maintaining control of the tempo for large periods. Mogudi noted that his players were able to keep their composure even when the intensity threatened to boil over into confrontation on the pitch.

“You could see that Algerians brought the physical element, the aggression and we did very well to manage that. Of course tampers flared a little bit here and there but we came to our senses quickly and we still dominated the game," he said.

"I think we dominated the game when it came to possession, territory, breaking lines, I think we did very well to break lines. So obviously a very, very good exercise, I think obviously the opponent does not want to lose twice in a space of five days so they were always gonna come through and aggress us but [we] held firm," the coach added.

The primary takeaway for the coaching staff was the team’s ability to withstand the heavy-handed approach often encountered in African continental football. The assistant coach emphasized that South African players are often perceived as technically gifted but lacking in physical stature compared to some of their rivals.

"I'm happy that also at a physical level we are able to withstand such aggression because when you go to the continent proper with qualifiers that physicality will be needed,” Mogudi explained when discussing the long-term benefits of the series.

“There's opponents that know that South Africans are not on the slight side but looking at these boys I think also in the physical sense I think we can battle with them. I was just happy to see how they fought today," he concluded.

With the Algeria test now behind them, South Africa looks well-prepared to navigate the high-stakes environment of the U23 AFCON qualifiers as they chase a spot in the final tournament. The mixture of tactical flexibility and newfound physical resilience suggests the team is ready for the road to qualifying.



