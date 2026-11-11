South Africa U23 head coach Raymond Mdaka admits Olympic Games qualifying opponents a total mystery: 'Honestly, Madagascar is a very closed book'

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The Amaglug-glug head coach has confessed that his technical team is heading into the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers with very little intelligence on their opponents. The young South African side are set to host Madagascar at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, but preparations have been hindered by a lack of available data.

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Challenges in scouting the islanders

The road to the Olympic Games is rarely straightforward, but Raymond Mdaka is facing a particularly modern headache as he prepares his South Africa U23 side for a crucial qualification encounter. The head coach has openly admitted that Madagascar represents a significant tactical mystery, with the opposition failing to leave much of a digital or competitive trail for analysts to follow.

Even the resources of the senior Bafana Bafana setup have been exhausted in the search for answers. Mdaka noted that the senior team’s specialized analysts, who usually possess extensive databases on continental rivals, have struggled to find recent footage or tactical breakdowns of this specific age group from Madagascar.

“Honestly, Madagascar is a very closed book. We have tried with whoever, including our senior team analysts, because they were not there in 2024 with COSAFA in Mozambique, this is the age group,” Mdaka explained as reported by iDiski Times. “We checked everywhere where we could find something, it remains a closed book, but other than that, we always have a way – as the technical team and coaches, to find something. It’s challenging, but we always have a way out.”

Managing the selection headache

While the opposition remains an enigma, Mdaka has had plenty to occupy his mind regarding his own squad. Narrowing down the immense talent pool in South African football to a final 23-man squad proved to be a difficult task, especially with high-profile names vying for a spot in the Olympic qualifying campaign.

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However, the depth of the talent pool inevitably leads to difficult exclusions. Players such as Gabi Amato and Siviwe Magidigidi have found themselves on the outside looking in for this particular round of fixtures. Mdaka emphasized that having a broad preliminary group is essential for a national team manager, as it allows for a degree of flexibility and "juggling" when injuries or fluctuations in club form occur. The focus for the coaching staff has been on identifying players who are not only talented but also match-fit and ready for the physical demands of international competition.

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“With the kind of talent we have, it will always be a challenge, always be difficult, mostly to come up with 23 players. We have got a pool – that preliminary group we put together helps us to juggle around [selections],” Mdaka continued. “What do we do when we juggle around? We always try to find players who are playing regularly, players who have minutes. Yes, there’s injuries, but this pool helps us juggle around, but at the same time, looking at the competency, how good they are.”

Sticking with the familiar

In the high-pressure environment of Olympic qualification, Mdaka has opted for a blend of current form and historical reliability. He acknowledged that while some players might not be featuring as heavily as desired for their respective clubs, their previous contributions to the national setup carry significant weight. This philosophy of trusting "the devil you know" over an unproven alternative has shaped the final squad list, as the coach looks to build a cohesive unit capable of navigating the uncertainty of the Madagascar fixture.

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The South African mentor believes that the familiarity within the squad will be a vital asset when they step onto the pitch this week. By leaning on players who understand the tactical requirements of the U23 system, Mdaka hopes to mitigate the risks posed by a "closed book" opponent. The goal remains clear: progress to the next stage of the qualification process and keep the dream of representing South Africa at the Olympic Games alive, regardless of the tactical surprises the visitors might bring to Pretoria.

“Some might not be getting minutes to justify [selection], but sometimes it’s better to stay with what we know better than something we don’t know,” the coach concluded. With home advantage on their side and a squad packed with domestic and international potential, the pressure is now on the young Amaglug-glug stars to execute their game plan. If they can overcome the lack of intelligence on their opponents, they will take a massive step toward the next phase of the road to the Olympics.