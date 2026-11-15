South Africa U23 coach Raymond Mdaka vows to tackle individualism after Shandre Campbell criticism - 'We will work on that, do a lot of team building'

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Amaglug-glug's head coach has expressed his determination to curb individualistic tendencies within his squad following a slim victory over Madagascar. Despite securing a crucial win to kickstart their 2028 Olympic qualifying journey, the mentor was left frustrated by certain tactical decisions on the pitch.

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Mdaka calls for tactical discipline

South Africa’s road to the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifications began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, but the narrow margin of victory has sparked internal debate.

The coach is eager to ensure his talented youngsters transition from individual flair to collective efficiency as the stakes rise in international competition.

“You're very spot on because I don't know if that's the nature or how it's supposed to be, because most of the talented players will want to make things that are not there in a situation where it could be simple,” Mdaka told SABC Sport.

Addressing the Campbell situation

The spotlight fell heavily on Shandre Campbell during the encounter, with the winger often choosing to take on multiple defenders rather than finding teammates in scoring positions.

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“Remember the ball that Shandre got? Everyone was showing up in the box, something that we should've put in, and then we score and then we get something. We will work on that, do a lot of team building, and we do a lot of presentations for them to understand playing as a team and getting a goal,” the coach added.

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This is not the first time Mdaka has managed such flamboyant characters.

Missed opportunities and future outlook

Despite the frustration, South Africa walked away with three points thanks to a solitary goal from substitute Quwan Plaatjies.

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Reflecting on the missed chances, Mdaka admitted the lack of clinical finishing led to unnecessary tension on the touchline. “I think had we converted the few chances that we got, it should've given us that leverage a bit, so we ended up being frustrated because sometimes when you want goals and they're not coming, it's frustrating a bit,” he explained.