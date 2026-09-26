South Africa U20 coach Raymond Mdaka hails Amajita character after dramatic comeback win over Zambia - 'It was going to be bad if we don't go out there and defend the trophy'

The South African U20 national team demonstrated immense fortitude to book their tickets to the next continental tournament. After a sluggish first half left them trailing, coach Raymond Mdaka had to deliver a stern message to his players in the dressing room to spark a revival. The stakes were high, as the regional tournament serves as the primary pathway for qualification to the prestigious youth AFCON scheduled for next year in West Africa.

Mdaka was candid about the pressure he placed on his squad during the break, emphasizing the weight of their status as the defending champions.

“I told the boys at halftime that it is going to be bad if we don’t go out there and defend the trophy and fail to qualify for Afcon," he said, as per Times LIVE.

"I asked them to put more numbers and increase speed in the final third because their defenders were just sitting there and waiting for us.”

The tactical adjustments proved decisive as South Africa dominated the second period at the ABB Stadium in Maputo. Mdaka explained the specific personnel change that unlocked the Zambian backline.

“We brought Emile to play in front of their centre backs, and that move worked for us," he stated.

"I appreciate the character that was shown by the boys. It was not easy to come back from 1-0 down in this sort of intensive match and score more goals.

"That is the sign of being positive, and I am happy with the way they handled themselves.”

Reflecting on the achievement, Mdaka reiterated that the primary goal of the tournament had already been met. While the final remains an important milestone, the securement of an AFCON berth is the most significant takeaway for the developing squad.

“The key for us was to qualify for Afcon, and that mission has been achieved. Zambia has a strong team, and we knew it was going to be difficult, but credit to the boys for showing character,” he concluded.







