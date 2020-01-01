South Africa U17W 7-0 Zimbabwe U17W: Wade hat-trick inspires Bantwana thrashing

The striker's effort helped Bantwana cruised past the young Mighty Warriors to keep their title dreams alive on Friday

Tge U17 women's side bounced back to winning ways in style following a 7-0 thrashing of Zimbabwe in their second game of the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.

Captain Jessica Wade contributed a hat-trick in the goal feast as Nabeelah Galant, Jade Leask, Oyisa Marhasi and Tyler Scott all took their turns to get on the scoresheet in the encounter.

Both teams went into the contest at The Oval, with similar opening day misfortunes as Zimbabwe bowed 1-0 to and South Africa suffered a late 2-1 loss to Zambia earlier on Wednesday.

Having failed to rescue her side against the East Africans, Wade, who was named Player of the Tournament last year broke the deadlock for Bantwana seven minutes from the half time break.

On return from recess, Simphiwe Dludlu's side continued their pouring attack as Leask doubled the lead before Nabeelah Galant extended the lead few moments later.

Not much later, Oyisa Marhasi added the fourth before Tyler Scott and Jessica Wade's second-half double completed the rout.

With the win, the rampant South Africans have got their campaign back on track in an incredible fashion as they aim to surpass their runners-up finish of last year.

Commenting on the massive win, Bantwana coach lauded her side's ruthless display against neighbours Zimbabwe.

‘’It was a better performance not in terms of goals but rather the way the team did the right things at the right time which was an improvement from the last game," Dludlu told Safa.net.

The result sees Bantwana placed second on the log with three points from two matches and they will look to build on their fine start against Tanzania on Sunday.