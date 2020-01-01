South Africa U17W 1-2 Zambia U17W: Cindy Banda condemns Bantwana to losing start

The striker's effort helped Copper Princesses outshine Dennerby's side to claim a win in a grudge contest on Wednesday

Cindy Banda's late strike helped Zambia subdue hosts 2-1 in their 2020 Cosafa U17 Women's Cup opening match in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

Bantwana paid dearly for their poor organisation as they suffered a losing start to their title bid against the Copper Princesses at The Oval.

Going into the contest, the hosts had sent the Zambians packing from the 2021 Africa U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers following a 3-2 first-round victory over two legs in March.

More teams

After a scoreless first half, Simphiwe Dludlu's team started on the front foot as they gained the lead on the hour mark when Nabeelah Galant fired past Zambia goalkeeper Chitete Munsaka.

Zambia, however, did not allow the hosts' celebrations to last when Taongu Chulu netted from a goalmouth scramble after an initial attempt came off the crossbar a few minutes later.

Article continues below

A minute from the end of regulation time, the Copper Princesses managed to find a breakthrough when Banda scored from another goal-mouth scramble after the ball rebounded off the woodwork.

With the win, the Zambians have taken revenge after narrowly losing in the doubleheader qualifier just nine months ago in Johannesburg.

Following their defeat, Batwana will look to bounce back against Zimbabwe, while Zambia will hope to build on their fine start against on Friday.