'South Africa touch ball like Barcelona' - Mbia tips Broos to shine with Bafana at Afcon

Former Cameroon international Stephane Mbia has urged South Africa to have faith in Hugo Broos, insisting he will deliver at the Afcon.

A section of SA fans don't have faith in Broos

Belgian recently helped Bafana qualify for Afcon

Mbia explains why Broos is right man for Mzansi

WHAT HAPPENED: Broos helped Bafana Bafanato qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after Mzansi missed out on the 2021 edition, held in Cameroon.

Broos briefly worked with Mbia after taking the reins of the Indomitable Lions, with whom he won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former defensive midfielder insists Broos will deliver, despite his critics' contrasting views.

WHAT HE SAID: "No!... [Broos is] a leader. He has the skill and he has a good relationship with the players," Mbia told SABC Sport. "I like a lot of players from South Africa, and their ideas about football.

"They like to touch the ball like Barcelona, and it is going to be easy for him because he has a good character and he is very close to the players. So I think it's easy to be here and they [South Africans] are going to be happy.

"I know the South African strategy, they like to [possess] the ball and he wants [his teams] to be more direct – try to score more and be strong at the back.

"I think for the South African team, it's going to be good [for Broos] to be part of the next project because he likes to win games, and that's why [Cameroon] won the Afcon without conceding a goal. He's a good manager."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa started the race for the 2023 Afcon finals with a disappointing 2-1 loss away against Morocco in Group K.

The Atlas Lions then sealed their place in the finals following a 2-0 defeat of Liberia.

Bafana played to a 2-2 draw at home before defeating the Lone Stars 2-1 away and, as a result, secured their spot at the tournament.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: The Belgian tactician has the task of building a strong squad to compete in Ivory Coast when the time comes, and can use the outstanding qualifier against Morocco to assess his fringe players.