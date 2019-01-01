South Africa to compete in U19 girls international tournament in China

The nation's football governing body has confirmed that Basetsana are due for next month's invitational tournament in Asia

The South African Football Association [Safa] has announced that the country's team Basetsana will participate in a U19 international tournament in next month.

The African side will feature in the invitational youth championship scheduled to be held from May 3 to 11 in Fujian alongside hosts , and Korea DPR.

The team's head coach Sheryl Botes, who has invited 20 players to the camp, is excited about her side's opportunity to compete in the four-nation event.

The gaffer further expressed confidence that their experience in China will help them be in good shape ahead of their upcoming competitions.

“We are honoured to be participating in this tournament because we rarely get international friendlies at junior level outside of qualifiers and regional tournaments," Botes told media.

"I believe this experience will encourage the players to bring out the best in themselves and aspire to move overseas, like many of the Banyana Banyana players who are currently doing well overseas.”

The tournament will help Basetsana to prepare for this year's Cosafa U20 Women's Championship in Port Elizabeth, scheduled to be held from August 1-11.

BASETSANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kaydee Windvogel [High Performance Center (SA)], Nthabiseng Ramaisa [High Performance Center (SA)], Leigh Brophy [University of Cape Town (SA)]

Defenders: Morongwa MANAMELA [TUKS FC (SA)], Shakira Manamela [High Performance Centre (SA)], Noxolo Cesane [University of Western Cape (SA)], Sinoxolo Cesane [University of Western Cape (SA)], Lonathemba Mhlongo [Durban Ladies (SA)]

Midfielders: Jessica Wade [JVW FC (SA)], Tyle-Bree Ross [TUKS FC (SA)], Kaylyn Jordaan [Spurs FC (SA)], Shannon Macomo [High Performance Centre (SA)], Zethembiso Vilakazi [Sunflower FC (SA)], Sphumelele Shamase [Sunflower FC (SA)], Thubelihle Shamase [Sunflower FC (SA)], Oratile Mokwena [ FC (SA)]

Strikers: Christy Noble [High Performance Centre (SA)], Suprise Mphigalale [High Performance Centre (SA)], Tiffany Kortjie [Blackpool FC (SA)], Daniels [University of Western Cape (SA)]