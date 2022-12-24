South Africa to bid to host 2025 Afcon finals? - Safa president Jordaan comments

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan has addressed reports suggesting that SA will bid to host the 2025 Afcon finals.

South Africa have staged two successful Afcon tournaments

Jordaan insists SA are not interested in hosting 2025 event

The Southern African country is keen to host Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Guinea were the original hosts of the continental tournament, but they have since been stripped after Caf affirmed the West African nation wasn't adequately prepared to host.

South Africa are one of the six nations including Senegal, Algeria and Morocco that have officially bid to host the competition according to recent reports.

However, Jordaan has refuted the reports and made it clear that they are not interested in hosting the showpiece.

WHAT DID JORDAAN SAY?: "It is not true that we are planning to host Afcon 2025 and we have never done that [made an official bid]," Jordaan told Isolezwe.

"If you look carefully at the dates by set by Caf which the applications for hosting the 2025 Afcon must be submitted it will be clear to you that the Safa are not seeking the rights to host the event."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SA have hosted the Afcon finals twice - winning the tournament in 1996 as the hosts before being eliminated in the quarter-finals at home in the 2013 edition.

Jordaan has already confirmed that South Africa are interested in hosting the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup finals.

Earlier this month, Safa officially launched their bid to host the global tournament after receiving government and Sascoc‘s guarantees.

The Netherlands, Chile, Italy, the United States of America, Mexico and the Nordic countries have also shown an interest in hosting the event.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SAFA? The local football governing body will now wait to find whether they will be granted the rights to hosts the showpiece.

The bidding process has began and it will be determined by the Fifa Council before the organization's congress votes on the host country in 2024.