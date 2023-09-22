South Africa to be potentially pooled with Senegal & Ghana in 2023 Afcon! Bafana in Pot 3 ahead of draw

Bafana Bafana risk being placed in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations' group of death after being placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw.

Bafana topped Group K in qualifiers

They are ranked 65th in the world

Bafana's Pot revealed ahead of draw

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa qualified for the biennial competition as they currently top Group K which also has Morocco and Liberia. Zimbabwe was excluded from the qualifiers after Fifa's suspension owing to the government's interference in football administration.

The Hugo Broos-led team finished with seven points with the Atlas Lions currently in second with a point less and a game in hand while Liberia managed to collect just a point.

After dropping in recent Fifa rankings, Bafana have now been placed in Pot 3 meaning they can potentially find themselves in the group of death after the draw.

Article continues below

WHO MAKES POT 1 - 4?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24 teams that qualified for the competition to be held in Ivory Coast will be drawn into six groups of four.

Bafana are guaranteed to face either Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, or Egypt who have been put in Pot 1.

They can also be put in the same group as Nigeria, Ghana, or Cameroon who are part of Pot 2.

WHAT NEXT: South Africans are optimistic about getting a favourable group when the draw is conducted on October 12 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.