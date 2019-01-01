South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana fires Beijing Phoenix into Chinese Women's Championship semi-final

The 23-year-old increased her goal tally to three in four games as she powered her side to the last four of the competition

international Themi Kgatlana scored a late winner to fire Beijing Phoenix to the Chinese Women's Football Championship semi-final on Tuesday.

A 1-0 win over Shandong in the quarter-final saw Beijing Phoenix reach the last four of the domestic women's football competition.

The 23-year-old forward came on at the start of the first half and powered home a strike reminiscent of her goal against in that was voted Caf Goal of the Year 2018.

VIDEO: Thembi Kgatlana @Kgatlanathe1st hits a beauty to take her side into the semifinals of the CFA Tournament. #RWMGSports #Baller pic.twitter.com/HxHXOFddCE — RWMG Sports (@RWMGSports) May 7, 2019

Kgatlana's goal was her third in four matches since joining from Houston Dash in March.

Meanwhile, her Banyana Banyana compatriot Linda Motlhalo played the full 90 minutes of the match.

The win will see Kgatlana and Motlhalo's Beijing face Chinese Women's champions Dalian Quanjian in the semi-final on Friday.