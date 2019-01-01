South Africa set to receive 2019 Women's World Cup trophy in Durban

The southern African nation has unveiled plans to receive the iconic trophy in the South African city

Football Football Federation has announced plans for a grand reception of the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup trophy.

The authentic trophy is expected in Durban, South Africa after being displayed in Stockholm, .

On Thursday, the Safa in partnership with Fifa and Ethekwini Municipality will organise a series of events for Banyana Banyana ahead of their maiden global stage appearance in .

The activities start with a mayoral reception on Saturday night, April 6 with Banyana and the Reggae Girls to be present at uShaka Marine Cargo.

On Sunday, a press conference to receive the Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour will take place at Southern Sun Maharani Hotel at 10:00 GMT.

Later, the trophy will be moved to People’s Park for football fans to get an opportunity to see and take pictures with the diadem.

Afterward, Fifa will organise a Girls Barefoot Football program at Moses Mabhida Stadium for girls between the ages of 6-10 as part of their football development initiative.

The climax will witness Desiree Ellis' team face France-bound in their farewell tie at the Mabhidaabhiba Stadium.