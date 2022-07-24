South Africa President Ramaphosa delighted Banyana Banyana delivered trophy promise

The Head of State was happy to see the national women’s team finally conquer the continent after five failed attempts at the final hurdle

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was delighted to see Banyana Banyana deliver on the promise they made to him of winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

Banyana Banyana won their maiden continental title following a 2-1 victory over hosts Morocco on Saturday and the President was among those who could not hide their joy following the historic feat.

“Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on making history and winning their first ever title at the Women’s Africa Cup of National last night,” Ramaphosa posted on social media on Sunday.

Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on making history and winning their first ever title at the Women’s Africa Cup of National last night. They promised me that they would bring the trophy home. We cannot wait to welcome you back and thank you for flying the flag!🇿🇦 #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/acJOIDIQEP — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 24, 2022

“They promised me that they would bring the trophy home. We cannot wait to welcome you back and thank you for flying the flag.”

South Africa ended their trophy drought at the sixth time of asking, having reached and lost finals in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Sweden-based striker Hildah Magaia scored both goals for Banyana Banyana after a goalless first-half before Morocco pulled one back late on through Rosella Ayane at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat.

Under newly-crowned Africa Coach of the Year Desiree Ellis, South Africa have looked formidable in the 2022 tournament and ended as the only team to have won all their matches.

They started by making a statement of intent when they beat holders and pre-tournament favourites Nigeria 2-1 in the opening group match before respective 3-1 and 1-0 victories over debutants Burundi and Botswana followed.

They would edge out Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-finals before another 1-0 triumph against Zambia in the semi-final earned them a second straight appearance in the final.

Ellis, who played in the first-ever Banyana Banyana game in 1993, dedicated the victory to supporters of South African women’s football.

“It means a lot to the whole of South Africa, to the coaches and players that have come before,” Ellis said after the match.

“A big thank you to Safa and to Sasol. This is for everyone that is connected to women’s football. Most importantly, the players were absolutely brilliant today [Saturday].”

“We could have scored before half-time. We said that we must continue playing and rotating the ball. We played one ball diagonally and we got a goal. We played another ball and we got another goal.”

“We gave a goal away poorly, but all-round our plan worked. I take my hat off to the whole team. They stuck to the game plan. When they did get behind us, the defence did well.”

Banyana Banyana will now focus on next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia where they hope to do better than in 2019 when they did not go past the group stage.