South Africa name squad for 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup

Coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for the regional women's championship billed for this month

have announced a 20-player squad for the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup tournament scheduled to be staged between July 31 to August 11 in Port Elizabeth.

Banyana Banyana, who are the reigning regional champions have been zoned in Group A alongside Malawi, Comoros Islands and Madagascar.

The invited 20 players named for the tournament are composed of two goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and three strikers.

The squad includes regulars like captain Janine Van Wyk, the defensive pair of Bambanani Mbane and Noko Matlou plus the striking duo of Refiloe Jane and Ode Fulutidulu.

New invites are Priscilla Pesa of Golden Ladies, Shange Sthembile of Durban Ladies and Noxolo Cesane of the University of Western Cape.

While Robyn Moodaly of JVW FC and Ongeziwe Ndlangisa Durban University of Technology returned to the team's fold.

Notable omissions are Women's World Cup breakout stars - Mapaseka Mpuru, Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni due to academic commitments.

“We have had to make changes to the squad due to the unavailability of the overseas players – while we would have loved to have everyone available," Ellis told the media.

"This also gives a chance to other players to stake their claim in the squad, hence the three new caps in Priscilla, Shange (both were identified at last year’s Sasol League National Champs) and Noxolo (who has been ever-present in the South African U20 Women’s National Team).

“Also bear in mind that we are in the new Olympic 2020 and 2023 World Cup cycle, and the Cosafa Cup serves as preparation for the 2020 Olympic qualifier against Botswana at the end of August – so this works in our favour to try out other players and see just how much talent we have going forward.”

Banyana Banyana will open camp on July 28 and will open their title defense against Comoros at Wolfson Stadium on July 31 before facing Malawi and Madagascar.



SOUTH AFRICA FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini [ ], Kaylin Swart [Golden Stars]

Article continues below

Defenders: Lebogang Ramlepe [Ma-Indies FC], Janine Van Wyk [JVW FC], Noko Matlou [Ma-Indies FC], Bambanani Mbane [Bloemfontein FC], Noxolo Cesane [UWC], Tiisetso Makhubela [Mamelodi Sundowns FC], Bongeka Gamede [UWC].

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane [JVW FC], Busisiwe Ndimeni [TUKS Ladies FC], Refiloe Jane, Kholosa Biyana [UKZN], Robyn Moodaly [JVW FC], Hildah Magaia [TUT-PTA], Ongeziwe Ndlangisa [DUT], Priscilla Pesa [Golden Ladies]

Forwards: Amanda Mthandi [University of Johannesburg], Ode Fulutudilu, Shange Sthembile [Durban Ladies],