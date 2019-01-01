South Africa lose to Vietnam in Chinese U19 women's tournament

Having bowed to Thailand in their opener, Basetsana failed to bounce back against their Asian foes

's U20 side fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss to in the Chinese U19 women's tournament on Wednesday.

Basetsana were hoping to recover from their 3-0 defeat to in their opening game of the event, but failed to get their campaign back on track in Xiamen.

On the other hand, the Vietnamese, who crumbled 4-0 against hosts , outclassed the Africans to claim their first win of the tournament.

The opener was scored in the 13th minute before Vietnam doubled their lead in the 26th minute of the game at the Haicang Sport Centre Stadium.

Sheryl Botes' side let in the third in the 54th minute and they were condemned to their second defeat on the bounce in the competition.

The defeat means South Africa are on bottom of the table with no point after two games, with Friday's game against hosts their final one of the event.

In the other match, leaders China were held to a 0-0 draw by second-placed .

Thailand and Vietnam will face off in Friday's early game.