South Africa look forward to the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals
The Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals take place this weekend, with Golden Arrows first taking on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
Then Kaizer Chiefs play Maritzburg United in the second game on Sunday. Some followers are already expecting or hoping for a Sundowns and Chiefs final although that is a dangerous expectation to bet on both favourites going through. The Brazilians and Amakhosi are also embroiled in a fight for the PSL title.
We take a look at how the fans of the teams are feeling ahead of the semi-final battles.
Among the social media posts for these games, Amakhosi fans are admiring their club's new training kit, and that is how much locals have missed domestic football.
We also provide a bonus Tweet where a fan has found Kaizer Chiefs' supporters in Brazil and the United States.
We're down to the semi-finals of the #TKO2019 as Golden Arrows host Mamelodi Sundowns while Kaizer Chiefs take on Maritzburg United. pic.twitter.com/HQxyzz4DXp— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 18, 2019
NEXT MATCH.👇— Jabulane Nkambule (@javasnkambule) November 22, 2019
Golden Arrows Vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Event: Telkom Knockout Cup
Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium
Date: 23 November 2019
Time:15:00
Tv Channels: SS4 & SABC 1#TKO2019 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UbBwOnZ9Rk
Sundowns have been playing in CAF competitions season after season. Surely they cannot be worried about playing on a wet pitch. They have played and won on worse grounds than that Arrows one— Rugby World Cup Champion (@Ceeya_Mav) November 22, 2019
@SuperSportTV #ssdiski Mouth watering encounter between Golden Arrows and Sundowns. One wonders how that is going to pen out. Steve-K said he prays for rain cos he saw Sundowns stuttering in a wet condition— Sammy letswalo (@sebata17) November 22, 2019
🚨TKO Semi-Final Preview @OfficialPSL— Front Runner (@FrunSports) November 21, 2019
⚽️ @goldenarrowsfc1 v @Masandawana #TKO2019 #Arrows #Sundowns #FrunSports pic.twitter.com/p0E73DS0Oy
Lamontville Golden Arrows won 7 direct matches. Mamelodi Sundowns FC won 14 matches. 4 matches ended in a draw. On average in direct matches both teams scored a 2.20 goals per Match. pic.twitter.com/28TWAWJRyk— Mamelodi Sundowns TshiaweloProtea Branch (@TProtea1) November 22, 2019
So @Masandawana are getting another chance on @goldenarrowsfc1. @KaizerChiefs might have to take the duty of beating Sundowns for the 3rd time, if Arrows miss a 2nd bite.— TheRealCaptainBarbossa🥎 (@I_sumMandla) November 21, 2019
On the other hand we can still show @orlandopirates how to beat @MaritzburgUtd. pic.twitter.com/XEVfJmsxfp
Golden Arrows coach Komphela prays for rain against Mamelodi Sundowns https://t.co/f2hIfVcHNs pic.twitter.com/saVnqJKHc4— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) November 21, 2019
A derby between Maritzburg United FC vs Golden Arrows FC in the #TKO2019 final will be good for the KZN people but a Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs FC final will be good for the sponsors and South African football fraternity at large not forgetting the "match officials"... pic.twitter.com/o4iqMZDPdC— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 21, 2019
Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino are back for the #TKO2019 clash against Golden Arrows FC.Mamelodi Sundowns FC will eat Nice... 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iltjQ0gI7Y— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 21, 2019