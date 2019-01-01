South Africa look forward to the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals

After two weeks of international football focus, PSL fans missed domestic club action and they are now excited for the return

The Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals take place this weekend, with first taking on on Saturday.

Then play in the second game on Sunday. Some followers are already expecting or hoping for a Sundowns and Chiefs final although that is a dangerous expectation to bet on both favourites going through. The Brazilians and Amakhosi are also embroiled in a fight for the title.

We take a look at how the fans of the teams are feeling ahead of the semi-final battles.

Among the social media posts for these games, Amakhosi fans are admiring their club's new training kit, and that is how much locals have missed domestic football.

We also provide a bonus Tweet where a fan has found Kaizer Chiefs' supporters in and the United States.

It’s feels like the national break was too long ,I miss @KaizerChiefs actions,hello Mbombela ✌️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/bcQJ9agC9h — Lady-Q (@KQAphane) November 21, 2019

Come Sunday our boys are hungry..new look @KaizerChiefs training ground ✌️✌️🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/njmQGSExGM — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) November 21, 2019

There is a @KaizerChiefs fan everywhere. Spotted this gentleman in the streets of Brazil this past weekend.. Saw another one in NY last year, wearing the purple jersey. pic.twitter.com/kAC0eCI2fZ — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) November 21, 2019

We just want @KaizerChiefs and @Masandawana at the finals, Arrows and Maritz can try again next year #tko2019final https://t.co/CjeDTRIOM9 — Tshepo (@LordOfDeHustle) November 22, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs black training kit 🔥🔥✌✌👍👌❤🙏😘😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hqHKoOmPb7 — Nkosekhaya Velem (@nkosi_87) November 22, 2019

This kit is beautiful, where can I get it? @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/EQ6WsVlBqr — Thulani (@Mrtshabangu) November 22, 2019

Arrows and Sundowns on a 800 Capacity Sold Out 😂😂😂😂😂😂. — Fresh Milk 🍼🤔😊 (@Master_P_61703) November 22, 2019

We're down to the semi-finals of the #TKO2019 as Golden Arrows host Mamelodi Sundowns while Kaizer Chiefs take on Maritzburg United. pic.twitter.com/HQxyzz4DXp — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 18, 2019

NEXT MATCH.👇

.

Golden Arrows Vs Mamelodi Sundowns

.

Event: Telkom Knockout Cup

Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

Date: 23 November 2019

Time:15:00

Tv Channels: SS4 & SABC 1#TKO2019 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UbBwOnZ9Rk — Jabulane Nkambule (@javasnkambule) November 22, 2019

Sundowns have been playing in CAF competitions season after season. Surely they cannot be worried about playing on a wet pitch. They have played and won on worse grounds than that Arrows one — Rugby World Cup Champion (@Ceeya_Mav) November 22, 2019

@SuperSportTV #ssdiski Mouth watering encounter between Golden Arrows and Sundowns. One wonders how that is going to pen out. Steve-K said he prays for rain cos he saw Sundowns stuttering in a wet condition — Sammy letswalo (@sebata17) November 22, 2019

Lamontville Golden Arrows won 7 direct matches. Mamelodi Sundowns FC won 14 matches. 4 matches ended in a draw. On average in direct matches both teams scored a 2.20 goals per Match. pic.twitter.com/28TWAWJRyk — Mamelodi Sundowns TshiaweloProtea Branch (@TProtea1) November 22, 2019

So @Masandawana are getting another chance on @goldenarrowsfc1. @KaizerChiefs might have to take the duty of beating Sundowns for the 3rd time, if Arrows miss a 2nd bite.



On the other hand we can still show @orlandopirates how to beat @MaritzburgUtd. pic.twitter.com/XEVfJmsxfp — TheRealCaptainBarbossa🥎 (@I_sumMandla) November 21, 2019

i have a feeling Arrows will snatvh it again..Sundown are quality but are going through bad form https://t.co/lJpb4jnN3U — 🇿🇦Ngwaniwapo🇿🇦 (@rofhiwafiggy_SA) November 21, 2019

Golden Arrows coach Komphela prays for rain against Mamelodi Sundowns https://t.co/f2hIfVcHNs pic.twitter.com/saVnqJKHc4 — Goal (@GoalcomKenya) November 21, 2019

A derby between Maritzburg United FC vs Golden Arrows FC in the #TKO2019 final will be good for the KZN people but a Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs FC final will be good for the sponsors and South African football fraternity at large not forgetting the "match officials"... pic.twitter.com/o4iqMZDPdC — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 21, 2019