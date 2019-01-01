WTF

South Africa look forward to the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals

After two weeks of international football focus, PSL fans missed domestic club action and they are now excited for the return

The Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals take place this weekend, with Golden Arrows first taking on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Then Kaizer Chiefs play Maritzburg United in the second game on Sunday. Some followers are already expecting or hoping for a Sundowns and Chiefs final although that is a dangerous expectation to bet on both favourites going through. The Brazilians and Amakhosi are also embroiled in a fight for the PSL title.

We take a look at how the fans of the teams are feeling ahead of the semi-final battles.

Among the social media posts for these games, Amakhosi fans are admiring their club's new training kit, and that is how much locals have missed domestic football.

We also provide a bonus Tweet where a fan has found Kaizer Chiefs' supporters in Brazil and the United States.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

