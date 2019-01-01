South Africa international Percy Tau receives Belgium Proximus League Player of the Year award nomination

In his debut season in Europe, Tau could win big at the end of the season awards after playing a key role for Saint-Gilloise

Following a stellar season in Belgium with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is in line for the league's top award.

The former star has been nominated for the Proximus League Player of the Year award in the Belgian second division.

“Selemani Faiz and Percy Tau are nominated in the Proximus League Player of the Year category at the Pro footballer’s Gala!” read a statement by the club on Twitter.

The Witbank-born attacker has had a superb season since leaving the Brazilians at the end of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League ( ) season for English Premier League side & Hove Albion.

However, he was then loaned out to Saint- Gilloise in order to gain more European experience and an opportunity to allow himself to play regularly after failing to acquire a work permit in .

In his maiden season in Europe, the 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 33 games in all competitions and has provided 12 assists.

In the wake of his vital contribution for the Belgian outfit, the former PSL winner’s contribution has certainly not gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, his club teammate and winger Faïz Selemani, has also been nominated for the award.

🏆 @SelemaniFaiz et @percymuzitau22 sont nominés dans la catégorie @proximus_league Player of the Year, lors du Gala du footballeur Pro ! pic.twitter.com/7sEtiN9rft — Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) April 29, 2019

Apart from having a great season at club level, Tau also helped Bafana qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Article continues below

He led the line for coach Stuart Baxter’s men where he netted a brace against Libya in their final qualifier.

Tau's have been drawn into Group D at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

Bafana Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.