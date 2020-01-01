South Africa has no better midfielder than Mamelodi Sundowns’ Jali – Makaab

The experienced player representative has revealed his message to the Masandawana midfielder

midfielder Andile Jali has vowed to maintain his fine form and that is a promise revealed by his manager Mike Makaab of ProsPort International.

Makaab also speaks out about a recent meeting with the Bafana Bafana midfielder, saying he told him to accept criticism and work hard to silence his critics because people know what he can offer on the field of play.

With the Matatiele-born midfielder enjoying his best form with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, Makaab is convinced there is no player in the country that can match his client when he is on top of his game.

“He’s a revelation this season. He had to silence his critics,” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“I had a chat with him and I told him, ‘AJ you know I love you as my son but when you are facing criticism, you must take it.'

“Take it and use it. You cannot be in denial but you must accept it and respond with your performances on the field of play. He is doing that this season.”

The former anchorman joined the Brazilians at the beginning of the previous campaign from KV Oostende, but the experienced agent shed some light on how his client was under pressure from the media.

“He had challenging times at Sundowns and from the media. However, he is back now and he has promised me that he will maintain his form and rhythm,” added the former coach.

“If Jali is in his best form, is there a better midfielder than him in this country?”

In addition, the 29-year-old struggled to break into the first team last season where coach Pitso Mosimane preferred Hlompho Kekana, Tyani Mabunda, and Rivaldo Coetzee.

However, his experience and a rich vein of form have pushed Mosimane to reevaluate his midfield options.

With the Chloorkop-based club looking to challenge for the PSL title, the Nedbank Cup as well as the Caf , Jali’s form will be key for the Tshwane outfit.