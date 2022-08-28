South Africa go down to Angola away in 2022 Chan qualifier

The local football governing body released the following statement following the match

Angola (1) 2

Daniel Kilola 13′ Jaredi Teixeira 68′

South Africa (0) 0

28 August 2022 – Bafana Bafana lost their first leg, second round CHAN qualifier against Angola following goals from Daniel Kilola and Jared Teixeira in either half of the match.

In a match where coach Helman Mkhalele’s charges created plenty of scoring opportunities with the likes of Sibusiso Sibeko, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Luvuyo Memela testing the opposition goalkeeper, they lacked the luck and final touch needed to convert them during the 90 minutes.

The South Africans now have it all to do when the two teams meet again in the return leg on 4 September at Orlando Stadium this week.