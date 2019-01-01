South Africa gear up for maiden Cosafa U20 Women's Championship

The first ever regional youth championship is set to commence in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

The Cosafa U20 Women's Championship is set to commence on July 31 as South Africa look to make a maiden winning outing on home soil.

This will be the maiden edition of the annual tournament, which will also be the first regional age grade competition in the continent.

Eight teams will be fighting title glory, with Basetsana competing as hosts of the showpiece introduced this year, with the U17 event to be held in Mauritius in September.

The draw for the Cosafa U20 Women's Championship will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at Cosafa House in Johannesburg, .

Teams confirmed for the competition are Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, , Zambia and Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa.

In May, Basetsana competed in Chinese U19 women's invitational tournament in Xiamen, where they lost all three games against , and .

This time, Sheryl Botes' side will hope to bounce back in a bid to impress in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as they prepare for 2019 All African Games in on August 17.

South Africa can count on the likes of former U17 stars Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni, who were part of Banyana Banyana's maiden campaign at the Women's World Cup in .