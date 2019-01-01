South Africa face Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi in maiden Cosafa U20 Women's Championship

An age-long rivalry between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be reawakened during the regional age-grade event in Port Elizabeth

The young and top talented players in the Southern African region will converge in Port Elizabeth for the Cosafa U20 Women's Championship.

The inaugural women's youth championship will be staged from August 1-11, 2019 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, .

The eight teams participating in the maiden edition are hosts South Africa, Namibia, , Zambia, Zimbabwe Botswana and Malawi.

Prior to the final draw, Cosafa deputy chief executive officer Suzgo Nyirenda said: “South Africa is seeded as hosts and winners of Region VI U20 girls competition last year in Botswana.

"So they will head Group A. Botswana will be in Group B for being the finalists in that competition.

"The teams to be in the pot will be Eswatini, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and guests Tanzania. So, both groups will have four teams watch.

“Initially, they [Malawi] opted to participate in the U17 Youth Championship. But it seems they now want to be part of the U20.”

The draw ceremony at the Cosafa House in Johannesburg on Wednesday, saw Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania and Eswatini pooled in Group B.

Hosts South Africa will try Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe for size in Group A in what has been dubbed as the 'Group of Death'.

The top two from each of the two groups will qualify for the semi-final of the tournament, with Wolfson and Gelvandale stadia to be used as match venues.

Sheryl Botes will be hoping to use the age-grade championship as an opportunity to prepare Basetsana for the upcoming All Africa Games in .

COSAFA WOMEN’S U20 CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW​

Group A

South Africa

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Malawi



Group B

Botswana

Zambia

Tanzania

Eswatini

